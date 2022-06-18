KSP says implementation of pre-employment card is in line with rules





In two years, the pre-employment card program would have reached 12.8 million people. The number was filtered from 115 million registered and 84 million who were verified. Senior expert from the presidential personnel office, Edy Priyono, said the achievement was proof that the implementation of the pre-employment card program had been carried out according to the rules. “Both the Presidential Regulation (Perpres), the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs (Permenko Ekonomi) and the Minister for Financial Regulation (PMK),” Edy said in an official statement on Saturday (18/ 6). As known, the implementation of the pre-employment program is governed by three regulations, Presidential Decree No. 76 of 2020 and the Coordinating Minister of Economy No. 3 of 2020 concerning the development of professional skills by through the pre-employment card program. Next, PMK number 25/PMK.05/2020 regarding procedures for allocation, budgeting, disbursement, accountability of pre-employment card funds. Edy pointed out that the government continues to work to improve the pre-employment card scheme, both from a technical and governance perspective. Thus, the program that gives access to skills to future workers is really targeted and the benefits are felt. The benefits of this pre-employment card program can be seen in the evaluation survey during the period 2020-2022. Edy explained that the program, which is one of President Joko Widodo’s campaign promises, has provided three benefits. Namely, eradicating unemployment, becoming an incentive for business capital, as well as increasing skills, competitiveness, productivity and entrepreneurship. “Those who were unemployed are now working at 30%, 70% business capital and 89% skill enhancement,” he said. Seeing the huge benefits of the pre-employment card program, President Joko Widodo gave instructions to continue to expand and provide assistance so that the impact can be wider. Karu Prakerja himself has been appreciated by the international community. Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the pre-employment card had received widespread praise for being one of the schemes that had successfully responded to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This program helps workers affected by layoffs and improves the skills of the workforce. “Overall, it also contributes to the birth of young entrepreneurs and opens up new employment opportunities,” Airlangga said on Sunday (5/22). Between. Airlangga said that international institutions such as the United Nations Development Agency (United Nations Development Program/UNDP) appreciates that the pre-employment card can overcome layoffs. In addition, this program will also be presented at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conference as a model for preparing future workers.

