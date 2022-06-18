Trump slams human conveyor belt pence for lack of courage to steal election





Former President Donald Trump slammed Mike Pence on Friday for not having the guts to overturn President Joe Bidens’ election victory just a day after the Jan. 6 committee hailed the ex-veep a hero for not participating in Trump’s failed coup attempt.

Additionally, the twice-impeached ex-president denied ever calling Pence a wimp for not going along with his crazy theory of stealing the 2020 election. At the same time, however, Trump repeatedly called Pence a rug human and robot rolling to certify Bidens electoral votes.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Jan. 6 House committee detailed the intense pressure campaign Trump and his allies brought to bear on Pence ahead of the Capitol attack. Specifically, Trump’s outside legal counsel, John Eastman, advanced a goofy theory that the Trump team clearly knew was illegal and that would force Pence to act outside of his authority. After the plan fell through, Eastman tried to avoid prosecution by asking Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to put him on the pardon list.

Furthermore, even though Trump was repeatedly told that Pence lacked the constitutional and legal capacity to do what the then-president wanted, Trump allegedly called Pence a wimp among other choice insults in a twisted last-minute plea. The committee also revealed that the crowd, which included chanting rioters, snagged Mike Pencegot within 40 feet of the vice president after storming the Capitol.

After denouncing the sham and de-selected committee during his address to the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Friday, Trump turned his attention to Pence and other RINOs he felt were insufficiently loyal to him after the election.

A guy stood up and said he heard me call Mike Pence a wimp, Trump said. Honestly, I’m the president of the United States. I’m sitting, I think they said at my desk. It’s a weakling. How many people are listening to me, I don’t even know who these people are! But I never called Mike Pence a wimp. I never called him a weakling.

From there, however, the ex-president took aim at his former running mate for failing to help keep him in power illegally and he basically called Pence a wimp in so many words.

Mike Pence was blessed to be awesome, Trump exclaimed. It had a chance to be, frankly, historic. But just like [former Attorney General] Bill Barr and the rest of those weak people, Mike and I say this sadly because I love him but Mike didn’t have the guts to act.

Trump, of course, then pivoted to blast Barr, who called Trump’s voter fraud bullshit and mocked MAGA media’s attempts to prove the big lie. According to Trump, Barr did not go through with his post-election plans because he feared impeachment.

I said what’s wrong with impeachment, Trump yelled. I’ve been impeached twice and my polls have gone up!

Yet most of Trump’s animosity was reserved for Pence.

Regarding the legal consensus that Pence had no choice but to certify Bidens’ victory, the disgraced ex-president compared Pence to a human treadmill.

After claiming he never wanted Pence to decide the election, but rather wanted him to send votes back to state legislatures to decide, Trump appeared to confirm he had pushed Eastman’s garbage theories in conversations with his vice president. (Although, according to Pences chief of staff Marc Short, that particular encounter never happened.)

So, I said, Mike, if you do this, you can be Thomas Jefferson, the vaunted ex-president. And then, after everything happened, I looked at it one day and said, Mike, I hate to say this, but you’re not Thomas Jefferson.

During Thursday’s hearing, former Pence attorney Greg Jacob said Eastman tried to cite supposed precedent involving Jefferson and John Adams to support his theory. In the end, however, Eastman admitted it was nothing.

He had first tried to push the examples of Jefferson and Adams, Jacobs recounted. He finally admitted that they hadn’t worked.

