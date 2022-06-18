Papuan millennials appreciate President Jokowi’s performance





DEPOK – The young generation of Papuans appreciate the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through government programs that directly target the youth to achieve accelerated development and prosperity in the country of Papua. Through video testimonies, three young Papuans shared their views on President Jokowi’s performance. Among them were delivered by 2020 Papua and West Papua Commodities Ambassador Yohanes Faidiban or often referred to as Annes. “President Joko Widodo’s 13 visits to the country of Papua are not mere ceremonies but it is evident that there are many programs from the center which are pushed for the welfare of the people. One of them is the millennium farmer program,” Annes said in her statement on Saturday. Annes said that there are currently around 2,000 millennial farmers scattered across the country of Papua, some of whom have managed to internationalize by attending a coffee expo in Boston, USA, in last April. “The success of Papuan youth on the international stage cannot be separated from government support and collaboration from various parties,” said Annes, who is also a Fulbright scholarship recipient. Like Annes, Brigita Hisage, who is one of the millennial farmers, also appreciates the opportunities provided by local, provincial and central governments to participate in various training programs. “Where these trainings bring the principle of benefit for us millennial farmers. These include increasing production yields, understanding business management systems and being able to use digital technology in the agriculture,” said Brigita, who also has herbal teas made with natural ingredients from Papua. The same appreciation also came from a young Papuan entrepreneur, Neil Aiwoy. The founder of Perkumpulan Kitorang has been working in the community since he became a student till now, one of his forms of service to the community is by establishing the Kitorang cooperative in Raja Ampat Regency. “President Joko Widodo by Presidential Instruction No. 9 of 2020 has given full attention to Papua. Where the programs of the Presidential Instruction focus on accelerating development and welfare of the community”, said Neil. According to him, there is an educational affirmation program specifically for young people as well as the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH). For this, Neil invites young Papuans to pick up the ball. I want all of us young Papuans to participate in development, we must have the initiative, collaborate with the government and other development partners to achieve development,” he further said. “My appreciation and gratitude to the President for the programs carried out, especially the programs that are priority for young people,” said Neil. Previously in a survey conducted by Kompas Litbang in March 2022 among the younger generation in Papua and West Papua through interviews involving 400 respondents aged 20-39. Young people’s level of satisfaction with government performance is over 52%.

