BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping has waged a resolute fight against desertification, with “historic change” effected amid the country’s passionate exploration of ways to curb the expansion of deserts.

More than half of China’s manageable desertification land has been restored over the past decade, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) announced on World Day for Combating Desertification and Drought on Friday.

A historic change has occurred simultaneously. People were no longer driven by desertification but managed to contain it through reforestation.

The desertified land area in China has been reduced by more than 4.33 million hectares since 2012. A series of major projects have gradually built a green ecological barrier along the sandstorm line in northern China. In particular, the three main sandy areas of Maowusu, Hunshandake and Horqin, as well as the surrounding areas of the Kubuqi Desert, have been transformed into oases.

Such achievements came as President Xi Jinping stressed the need for a holistic approach to conserving and restoring the ecosystems of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts.

He emphasized mainstreaming “deserts” into ecological conservation work while participating in a deliberation with national lawmakers in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in 2021.

China has strengthened its sand control credentials by making great efforts to improve relevant laws, exploring new techniques and launching greening projects.

Xi personally leads the conversation, devotes himself to substantive work, and drives the agenda forward in person.

GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF THE FIGHT AGAINST DESERTIFICATION

Sand control is always a topic during Xi’s talks with lawmakers from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during the country’s annual national legislative meetings.

He urged the region replete with forests, grasslands, wetlands, rivers, lakes and deserts to take an integrated approach to improving the local ecology in 2019 and briefed a lawmaker last year on preventing Bayannur deserts from encroaching on the Yellow River to the east.

During these discussions, he stressed the importance of creating high-level designs for ecological treatment and of doing a good job of research, warning that the inadequacy could lead to results at the antithesis of what was supposed. be achieved.

Xi paid several field visits to regions badly hit by sand damage, including Ningxia, Gansu and Hebei.

During a 2019 visit to Babusha Forest Farm in the northwest province of Gansu, he joined local people in plowing the sandy land. Skillfully using a trench digger, Xi dug a two-meter-long trench in the sandy area with the workers in a matter of moments.

Babusha Forest Farm, located in northwest China’s Gansu Province, has long been plagued by severe sandstorms. After years of sand control, the dry, barren land is now covered in vegetation.

Seeing the huge transformation of this place, Xi praised the workers as “modern-day Yu Gong” for their persistent efforts to control the sand and turn the desert into an oasis. Yu Gong, the protagonist of an ancient folk tale, determinedly tried to move mountains blocking the path in front of his house and finally succeeded.

When the President gave his New Year’s speech in 2020, Guo Wangang, a tree farm worker, felt a surge of warmth in his heart as he saw the photo he had taken with the President and d other farm workers on the rear bookcase.

Like Babusha Forest Farm, green miracles have been seen in many other deserts across the country over the years. Through afforestation efforts, 64 million hectares of trees have been planted in China over the past decade. The country’s forest cover reached 23.04%, up 2.68 percentage points from 2012.

Earlier data showed that the area of ​​desertified land in the country has shrunk by an annual average of 242,400 hectares. It indicates a reversal from the late 1990s, when desertified land expanded by 1.04 million hectares per year.

CONTRIBUTE TO A GREEN WORLD

Desertification remains one of the most pressing problems facing humanity. Data shows that more than 2 billion people from 167 countries and regions are still under threat from desertification.

Through years of sand control efforts, China has been quite prominent globally, with the Kubuqi Desert being a prime case.

The Kubuqi Desert is the seventh largest desert in China, located in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. About 30 years ago, the desert was a “sea of ​​death” even for birds. The constant expansion of the desert has forced many people to migrate. Those who remained were mostly living below the poverty line.

But years of greening efforts have resulted in more than 646,000 hectares of lush greenery in the desert, with restored biodiversity and a noticeably improved ecology. These efforts have also lifted more than 100,000 people out of poverty.

In 2015, the afforestation community of Kubuqi won the Champions of the Earth award, the United Nations’ highest environmental honor.

“Containing desertification in the Kubuqi Desert offers China’s experience in environmental treatment as well as achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda,” Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the 7th Forum. Kubuqi Desert International in 2019.

The Kubuqi model was the epitome of China’s years of exploration in the scientific control of desertification. Over the decades, China has enacted laws to prevent and control desertification. These include the world’s first law to combat desertification and the ban on natural logging, creating a green barrier in the legal system.

Key ecological projects, including the protection of windbreaks and natural forests, especially those in northwest, northeast and northern China and along the Yangtze River, have also been carried out, transforming soils more arid in oasis.

In addition, China has actively fulfilled its obligations under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, conducted exchanges and cooperation with Belt and Road countries, and established a international knowledge management center for the prevention and control of desertification.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the ecological system, step up pollution prevention and control, and improve the living and working environment of our people,” Xi said at the 2022 annual meeting of the Chinese government. World Economic Forum.

In the future, China will continue to prohibit the use of the most vulnerable desert lands, strengthen the development of national desert parks and optimize the compensation system for the ecological protection of the desert.

By 2025, China will have a total of 2 million hectares of desertified land sealed off for protection, with more than 6 million hectares of newly treated sandy land and 1.3 million hectares of rocky land. exploited deserts, the NFGA said.

