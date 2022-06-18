PM Modi inaugurates revamped Kalika Mata Temple on Pavagadh Hill





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the revamped Shree Kalika Mata Temple on Pavagadh Hill. It is one of the oldest temples in the region and attracts a large number of pilgrims. The redevelopment of the temple was done in 2 phases. The inauguration of the first phase of the redevelopment was made by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April. The foundation stone for the second phase redevelopment, which was inaugurated in today’s program, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expanding the base of the temple and the three-tier parisar, the installation of equipment such as street lights, a video surveillance system, etc. . The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for his chance to be at the temple. He underlined the significance of the moment today when after 5 centuries and even 75 years after independence, the sacred dhwaja flag was hoisted over the temple. He said Today, after centuries, the flag is once again hoisted on top of the Pavagadh temple. This Shikhar Dhwaj flag is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality, but this flag is also a symbol that centuries change, eras change, but faith remains eternal. He said that this rearrangement just before the next Gupt Navratri is an indication that Shakti never fades or disappears. Referring to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishvanath Dham and Kedar Dham, the Prime Minister pointed out that today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today, New India proudly lives its ancient identity as well as its modern aspirations. Along with centers of faith, new opportunities for progress are emerging and this great Pavagadh Temple is part of that journey, he said. He said that this temple also symbolizes Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. The Prime Minister recalled how Swami Vivekananda devoted himself to public service after receiving briefings from Maa Kalis. He said that today he asked the goddess to give him the strength to serve the people. Shri Modi prayed Mother, bless me so that I continue to serve the people of the country as a servant of the people with more energy, sacrifice and dedication. Whatever my strength, whatever my virtues in my life, I must continue to devote it to the welfare of the mothers and sisters of the country. The Prime Minister noted that with the development of places of worship, new opportunities are emerging for the region as tourism, employment and awareness of the region’s arts and crafts increase. Recalling that Panchmahal is the land of legendary music maestro Baiju Bawara, the Prime Minister said that wherever heritage and culture grow strong, art and talent also flourish. The Prime Minister recalled that it was from Champaner that the Jyotirgram regime was launched in 2006.

