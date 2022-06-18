Tory MPs are angry after Boris Johnson snubbed the red wall for Kyiv

Boris Johnson visited Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday (Photo: AFP)

Tory MPs have accused Boris Johnson of snubbing the North for another trip to Kyiv, days before a crucial by-election.

The Prime Minister was said to have been traveling on a train to Doncaster yesterday morning when he decided to travel to the Ukrainian capital at the last minute.

He met President Volodymyr Zelensky and offered a major training program for his forces.

One MP said he was furious Johnson had decided not to travel to Doncaster for the Northern Tories conference.

They added: This is the first test of sensitization to his colleagues and he failed.

According to Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates, conference organizers were mystified by the no-show.

The aims of the event included discussions related to giving greater powers to the North and upgrading, an issue the Prime Minister has been championing for some time now.

This is not Boris Johnson’s first visit to Ukraine (Picture: Reuters)



Boris’ surprise visit was last minute (Picture: PA)

Speculation quickly emerged that Johnson preferred his trip to war-torn Ukraine to avoid pressure from grassroots conservatives over Partygate.

The scandal surrounding anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall continues to haunt the Prime Minister, but he has managed to stay in office.

Recently, 148 of Johnson’s MPs voted against him in a vote of confidence in his leadership.

But everyone in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet has come out in favor of him, with Defense Secretary Ben Wallace responding to yesterday’s snub as conspiratorial.

He added that visiting countries like Ukraine is important to show support for an ally during the war.



The Prime Ministers’ visit to Ukraine has been criticized by some Conservative Red Wall MPs (Picture: Reuters)

So there is a lot of nonsense about the PM trip to Ukriane. 1. First, these trips are organized in the greatest secrecy. Very few, and I mean very few, people know the dates and the arrangements. Russia continues to launch missile strikes across Ukraine. 1/5 Rt. Hon. Ben Wallace (@BWallaceMP) June 17, 2022

He tweeted: Help Ukraine winning and trying to help at home are linked. Some of the inflation we see comes from gasoline and food prices which are partly driven up by this conflict.

Incredible how an important trip can generate so many conspirators.

The Tories snatched a strip of Red Wall seats from former Labor voters in the North in the 2019 general election.

But MPs worry about a slow pace of development in the region’s infrastructure despite government promises warn Johnson he could face political annihilation if he takes them for granted.

NRG leader Jake Berry said people were disappointed by Mr Johnson’s no-show.

He told Channel 4 News: The Prime Ministers movement is Downing Street’s business.

Obviously people were disappointed. We had over 30 colleagues here and 400 members.

What we have set out here today are some hugely positive ideas from the north, for the north, designed to appeal to voters in Wakefield and across the north of England.

This is to fuel this debate about how here in the North of England we can take back control of our destiny, not be dependent on a Prime Minister in Whitehall or Kyiv or wherever stands at some point to change our lives.

Whoever the Prime Minister is, whatever is in the Conservative Party manifesto, unless people are happy with what the Conservatives are doing in the North, it will be a very tough election. I wouldn’t run away from that.

