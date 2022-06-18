Bamsoet: The first sod of the international green circuit of Bintan will be carried out by President Joko Widodo





HARIANTERBIT.com – Chairman of MPR RI and General Chairman of Indonesian Motorcycle Association (IMI), Bambang Soesatyo said that the inauguration of Bintan International Green Circuit construction in Bintan Resort tourist area, Lagoi, Bintan, Riau Islands, will be carried out by President Joko Widodo who is also the father of Automotive Indonesia in the near future. . The Bintan International Green Circuit will be the only environmentally friendly circuit used as a prestigious event for Formula 1 and other international races. Completing the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit which was started by President Jokowi and hosted MotoGP which became the attention of the world. Also Read: Declaring KIB in Kalimantan, Airlangga: Succeeding IKN Nusantara Development “The presence of the Bintan International Green Circuit will put Indonesia on a par with other major countries of the world in hosting the prestigious world motorsport championships. Governor of the Riau Islands Ansar Ahmad and his team in preparation for the construction of the Bintan International Green Circuit in Jakarta, Saturday June 18, 2022. Also present were IMI’s central administrators, including Tinton Soeprapto’s board of directors, Robert Cardinal, Andi Rahmat and general vice president of inter-agency relations Junaidi Elvis. The 20th Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and former Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives Committee III for Law, Human Rights and Security explained that the construction of Bintan International Green Circuit uses an area of approximately 237 hectares. Development costs reached more than 1 trillion rupees, which came solely from private consortia and without using the APBN/APBD. Also read: Jokowi praises Airlangga as the person behind the success of the pre-employment card scheme “The determination of the location of the Bintan International Green Circuit was carried out in collaboration with the Provincial Government of the Riau Islands, Gallant Venture Pte LTD as the Bintan Area Manager and Populous as the UK International Consultant who managed the landscape design of the Populous has also finalized the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) including the track design circuit It is expected that in the circuit there will be 17 corners for two-wheeled motorcycles and 18 corners for Formula 1,” Bamsoet said.

