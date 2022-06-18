PM Modi meets his mother Hiraba on his 100th birthday in Gujarats Gandhinagar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba at her residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday as she entered the 100th year of her life and asked for her blessing. Take my mother’s blessings today as she enters her 100th year… pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022 In a blog post written on the occasion, Modi called her a “symbol of resilience”. The prime minister, who is visiting Gujarat, reached Hiraba’s residence at Raysan, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, around 6:30 a.m. and spent about half an hour with her. Hiraba Modi lives with Pankaj Modi, the prime minister’s younger brother. The Prime Minister offered her sweets, washed her feet and took her blessings. He also gave her a shawl and chatted with her as he sat at her feet, video footage of the meeting showed, officials posted here. Maa… it’s not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022 “Maa…it’s not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18th is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude.” Modi tweeted. In the blog, Modi called her a “symbol of resilience”, someone who finds happiness in the joys of others. “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers,” he said. He recalled how his father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to their home after Abbas’ father died. “He stayed with us and finished his studies. Mother was as loving and caring for Abbas as she was for all of us brothers and sisters. Every year on Eid, she used to cook her favorite dishes,” he said. Modi also noted that his mother has voted in all elections, from Panchayat to Parliament, and is keeping abreast of current developments. She has always led an “extremely simple” life and has a vivid memory despite her age, he added. Later in the day, Hiraba Modi visited the city’s Lord Jagannath Temple in a wheelchair, accompanied by his family members. To mark the occasion, a `bhandaro’ (communal meal) was also held at the Jagannath temple. The Hatkeshwar Temple in Modi’s home town of Vadnagar also held various programs on this occasion. (With PTI inputs)

