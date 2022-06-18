



BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for coordinated improvement to ensure officials “do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to engage in corruption”. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for an all-out victory in the anti-corruption campaign on Friday as he addressed a group study session of the Politburo. of the CPC Central Committee on improving anti-corruption capability. The Party has made remarkable achievements and accumulated significant experience in fighting corruption since its 18th National Congress in 2012, he said. A series of measures have been taken to ensure that CCP officials dare not be corrupt for fear of being punished, cannot be corrupted due to the improvement of Party regulations and the legal system against corruption, and do not want to be corrupted due to better education on ideals, beliefs and morality, according to Xi. Noting that a landslide victory has been achieved for the anti-corruption effort and consolidated in all respects, Xi said the situation is still “serious and complicated” and called for continued efforts to fight corruption. corruption. He stressed the importance of maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption. Resolute efforts must be made to hit the “tigers” (corrupt senior officials), crush the “flies” (corrupt low-ranking officials) and hunt down the “foxes” (fugitives abroad suspected of major economic crimes), a he said, calling for a focus on important areas and key locations. Day-to-day management and supervision must be strengthened to stop corruption as soon as possible and prevent it from getting worse, he said. Xi stressed the role of education among Party members, especially young officials. He also called for efforts to further improve Party regulations and the country’s legal system, and accelerate the improvement of anti-corruption laws and regulations regarding foreign affairs.

Key figures of the anti-corruption campaign in China

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in November 2012, China has adopted a three-pronged formula to fight corruption, combining tough penalties with system building and education. The approach aims to address both the immediate problems of corruption and its root cause.

As of October 2021, disciplinary inspection and monitoring bodies across the country had investigated about 4,078,000 corruption cases, resulting in the punishment of some 3,998,000 people, according to statistics released by the Central Control Commission of China. discipline (CCDI) of the CCP, the main grafted antibody. A total of 1,273 fugitives were returned to China last year, with more than 16.74 billion yuan (about $2.5 billion) in illicit funds recovered, according to a CCDI work report. In 2021, the disciplinary inspection and control bodies handled more than 125,000 cases related to corruption and labor misconduct concerning people’s livelihoods, imposing Party disciplinary and administrative sanctions on 115,000 people, according to the report.

