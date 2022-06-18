Imran Khan will announce his future action plan tomorrow





Imran Khan held a meeting of PTI spokespersons.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan will present a future strategy tomorrow (Sunday) to protest against inflation and rising prices.

The former prime minister held a major meeting of party spokespersons on Saturday to discuss the party’s call for protests against inflation as well as other issues.

The meeting paid tribute to former Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts in reaching a milestone after Pakistan moved closer to being delisted from the gray list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The meeting also discussed the economic destruction by the “imported” government and the imposition of crippling inflation on the masses with the exorbitant increase in the price of electricity, oil and gas.

They also discussed the party’s call for peaceful protests across the country on June 19 (tomorrow) at 9 p.m. against the prices of essential goods.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the PTI government is protecting the people as a shield during the pandemic, epidemic and global inflation.

“Looters have put the nation on the line to fill their coffers and the masses are suffering from massive inflation,” he said. “Those who have properties abroad don’t care about people’s well-being.”

He said they would decide the future course of action with the nation after tomorrow’s public demonstration. He said no one can stop the people from speaking out for their rights in the face of oppression.

“The events of the past two months have fully revealed every character of the plot and their intentions,” he said, indicating that the government was concerned about their vested interests to protect their corruption.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the destruction of institutions by the government. He also referred to the deterioration of relations with friendly countries and the easing of the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the members of the coordination committee of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The meeting discussed the national protest against the government and rising inflation.

He also expressed his deep concern over the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize peaceful elections in the Karachi by-votes and completely disconnect the masses.

The meeting expressed grave concern over reports of deprivation of health cards provided to citizens by PTI. The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the harassment of citizens on social networks

He also looked at the plot to roll back the integration of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the cut of funds by 50% for tribal areas in the budget.

