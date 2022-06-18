Imran claims credit for FATF ‘achievement’ – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: As soon as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan had met its 34 conditions, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan credited his government with leading the country to this achievement.

In a series of tweets, he congratulated his former cabinet members and aides on the country’s eventual exit from the FATF’s gray list.

The financial watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation and sustainability of Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing measures, and remove it from the gray list if it passes the test. visit test.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government has remained conspicuously silent on the development.

Ex-PM questions death of figures in money laundering case against Shehbaz and Hamza

The FATF has repeatedly commended the work and political will my government has shown, the former prime minister tweeted, adding that when his government came to power [in 2018]he faced the direct prospect of being blacklisted by the international body as the country’s compliance history with the FATF was apparently not encouraging.

I have formed a FATF Coordinating Committee headed by Key Minister Hammad Azhar. The committee was made up of representatives from all the ministries and security agencies concerned by our FATF action plan. Officers worked day and night in the first instance to avoid being blacklisted.

Mr Khan further claimed that his government had not only avoided blacklisting but had also completed 32 of the 34 action items. We submitted a compliance report on the remaining two points in April based on which the FATF has now declared Pakistan’s action plan complete, he added.

He expressed confidence that the FATF on-site visit would also be a success, and praised former Minister Azhar, members of the FATF Coordinating Committee and relevant officers, who showed outstanding performance.

Hammad Azhar, who was then energy minister and also the government’s main coordinator for anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing efforts, shared a photo of himself with officers on Twitter, saying the Pakistanis worked hard to complete the action by 34 points. plan was the result of the teamwork of officers working day and night in different departments. They are the real heroes!

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry recalled that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who is currently leading the Pakistani delegation to the working groups meeting in Berlin , was among lawmakers who refused to vote in favor of passing FATF-related bills in 2020.

Also on Friday, the PTI chairman raised questions over the deaths of several figures in the multi-billion rupee money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz. He said the imported government and its allies were using mafia tactics to achieve their designs.

Calling Prime Minister Sharif an imported crime minister, Mr Khan said: Questions will be raised about the deaths of witnesses and investigators, when the imported crime minister and his allies use mafia tactics.

He claimed that six prominent figures associated with the money laundering affair had died recently, including Gulzar Ahmed, peon Maqsood Ahmed, Muzammil Raja, Ghulam Shabbir, Dr. Rizwan and Imran Raza. Gulzar Ahmed’s cause of death has not yet been determined, he added.

Meanwhile, the official PML-N Twitter account criticized the PTI government for diplomatically isolating Pakistan, which earned it various economic sanctions.

However, he added, the nations of the world have now agreed to restore relations and the world’s trust in Pakistan is being restored.

Posted in Dawn, June 18, 2022

Posted in Dawn, June 18, 2022

