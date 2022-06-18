Chinese president reviews financial institutions reform report









beijing [China]June 18 (NNA): Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to consider a report on rectifying problems uncovered during the eighth round of inspections of financial institutions.

Friday’s meeting noted that Xi, who is general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has attached great importance to discipline inspection and made it a strategic institutional arrangement to push forward self-reform. and party autonomy. .

Focusing on the central task of economic development, the disciplinary inspection work has undertaken the task of maintaining Xi’s central position in the Party Central Committee and maintaining the authority of the Party Central Committee and its unified leadership, Xinhua news agency reported. Disciplinary inspections cut corruption and misconduct like a blade by identifying problems and acting as a deterrent and ensured continued reform and development.

Regarding resolving the issues discovered during the inspections, the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its center, issued a series of important instructions, which provided clear direction and basic principles for resolving the issues.

According to Xinhua, the discipline inspection and supervision agencies and departments of the organization should strengthen rectification monitoring, launch special campaigns to resolve major issues, and ensure that cases involving violations of laws and settlements are strictly investigated and prosecuted.

“We must improve our political judgment, understanding and implementation, fully grasp the laws of finance and strengthen our political awareness in carrying out financial work and ensure that our work serves the people. In doing so, we We will chart the course of financial development with Chinese characteristics,” Xinhua said citing the CPC meeting.

They said the CPC should maintain and strengthen the Party’s leadership on financial work, prevent and defuse financial risks, push forward reforms and innovation, and with determination to crack hard nuts. (ANI)

