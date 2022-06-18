Dodik is only welcome in Turkey and Russia





Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Milorad Dodik is in Saint Petersburg, where he is participating in the International Economic Forum. Dodik is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Along with the Talibans In Russia, Dodik found himself in an interesting group of representatives of autocratic states. Thus, among others, representatives of the Taliban authorities of Afghanistan participate in the forum. Dodik also addressed the International Economic Forum, where he continued to insult BiH. He underline that he came to St. Petersburg as a representative of Republika Srpska (RS)and that BiH is an unstable country because it is under the protectorate of the western world. He mentioned that the RS does not authorize sanctions against Russia. Dodik also continued to glorify authoritarian regimes, mentioning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the only world leaders. And it was Erdogan’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who cordially received and welcomed Milorad Dodik at a meeting in Istanbul earlier this week. All of this clearly underlines who Dodik’s allies are and what model of government and value system Dodik aspires to – the autocratic one of the East, as opposed to the liberal democracies of the West. Maybe Dodik is under United States (you.S.) and British sanctions, maybe western officials have avoided it for years, except when it’s not an emergency, but the latest meetings with senior Russian officials, in the midst of aggression against Ukraine, as well as with the Turkish minister, are a sign to the West that Dodik still has an autocratic team backing him. He does not refuse Russia Of course, this is a clear sign for the pro-Bosnian options that their future, both in terms of values ​​and strategy, only exists in a firm position with Western allies. In this regard, The Submission of SDA Leader Bakir Izetbegovic to Erdogan’s Autocratic Turkish Regime was disastrous for the pro-Bosnian position, since it led Western diplomats to be much more skeptical of pro-Bosnian options and their political goals. However, there is no longer any doubt that it is in this sense of values ​​that Turkey is much closer to Dodik’s politics than is the case with the Bosnian people, who are mainly fighting for Euro integration. -Atlantic. Interestingly, Dodik’s departure to Russia amid the aggression against Ukraine comes with somewhat softer behavior at home. Resource management Additionally, Dodik directed the usual criticism at the West and the liberal order. He accused the West of wanting to expand eastward in order to control Russia’s resources. ”Only naive might think that all this happens at oncebecause unresolved conflicts have been left for decades. Liberalism defeated Communism, but it has not defeated himself and we see him today” Dodik made an analysis of international relations, Avaz writing. E.Dz.

