“I bow at your feet”

Even though she has entered the 100th year of her life, she is still the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, adding that age may have taken its toll physically, but she is still just as alert mentally. . (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a note for his mother Hirabaen, expressing joy and gratitude as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday.

Maathis is not a single word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, June 18, is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I wrote some thoughts expressing joy and gratitude, the Prime Minister tweeted with the note.

In the note, PM Modi said: Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This will be the year of his centenary of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his.

Hirabaen, who was born on June 18, 1923, lives with PM Modis’ younger brother, Pankaj Modi, in Raysan village, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city, Gujarat.

Even though she entered the 100e year of her life, she is still the same, the Prime Minister said, adding that age may have taken its toll physically, but she is still just as alert mentally.

I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and everything good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories of the past, the Prime Minister said.

He added: A mother’s penance creates a good human being. His affection fills a child with human values ​​and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality, motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Likewise, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and state of mind.

Recalling the untimely death of his grandmother due to the Spanish flu pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said Heeraba spent his entire childhood without his mother. She doesn’t even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her knees. His childhood was marked by poverty and deprivation, he said.

Mother didn’t have much of a childhood because of these struggles that she was forced to grow beyond her years. She was the eldest in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage. In her childhood, she took care of the whole family and managed all the chores. After the wedding too, she took over all these responsibilities. Despite heavy responsibilities and daily struggles, Mother held the whole family together with calm and courage, he shared in his note.

Speaking about his family’s struggles as a child, the Prime Minister said: Usually scarcity leads to stress. However, my parents never let the anxiety of daily struggles overwhelm the family atmosphere. Both of my parents carefully divided their responsibilities and fulfilled them.

The prime minister said he used to wash dirty clothes in a pond as a child. I really liked swimming in the local pond. So I used to take all the dirty clothes from the house and wash them in the pond. The washing of clothes and my play, the two were done together, he said.

Sharing various anecdotes from his life, the Prime Minister said: Mother has always inspired me to have a strong resolve and focus on Garib Kalian.

In my mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of the matrushakti of India. Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women. Far above every story of deprivation is a mother’s glorious story, far above every struggle is a mother’s firm resolve that I could never muster the courage to write at length publicly about your life so far, I bow before your feet, the Prime Minister concluded.