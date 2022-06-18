ASEAN Para Games Presidential Regulations Issued, 14 Ministries Accelerate Event Preparation





Solo – The Indonesia ASEAN Para-Analytic Games Organizing Committee (Inaspoc) received a breath of fresh air after President Joko Widodo signed the Presidential Decree regarding the implementation of the XI ASEAN Para-Analytic Games. ASEAN. A total of 14 ministries will contribute to the preparation of the ASEAN Para Games. This assurance was conveyed by the Secretary General of Inaspoc, Rima Ferdianto, after having organized a meeting of the coordination commission with the ASEAN Para-Sports Federation (APSF) in Solo, Saturday evening (18/ 6). “I have just received good news from the Ministry of Youth and Sports that the Presidential Regulations for the implementation of the ASEAN XI Para Games have been established. With this, we can take even more measures accurate,” Rima said at a press conference on Saturday (6/18/2022). The regulation in question is Presidential Decree Number 95 of 2022 regarding the implementation of the XI ASEAN Para-Analytical Games in 2022, which was signed by President Joko Widodo on June 17, 2022. With the presidential decree, Rima ensures that the committee can work with more confidence. In addition, 14 ministries will help implement the ASEAN Para Games, which is only a month away. “We were able to take a more precise step. Out of the 5 areas and 24 sub-sectors, we can work full force. So next week we will be supported by 14 ministries. On Monday, we have four ministries planned and hopefully This attention can make the ASEAN Paralympic Games a success,” he said. One of the ministries is the Ministry of Health which regulates health protocols during the implementation of the ASEAN XI Para Games. “The Ministry of Health will have a health protocol anyway” bubble system, whether to use PeduliLindung in each sport or how to follow it,” he said. At the same location, APSF General Secretary Wandee Tosuwan said he checked 14 match venues. He admitted he was happy that the progress of the renovation had progressed. “We have been around to see the progress of the renovation which is improving. We are happy to see it and hope it will be completed faster as the time draws nearer,” he concluded. Watch videos »PUPR Ministry investigates a number of venues ahead of ASEAN Paralympic Games“

