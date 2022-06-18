Boris Johnson snubs Red Wall event for surprise visit to Kyiv, leaving Tory MPs furious | United Kingdom | New





Mr Johnson was due to attend the inaugural meeting of the Northern Research Group, made up of MPs whose seats were won by the Conservatives over Labor in the 2019 election. However, he pulled out just hours before he was due was supposed to deliver a keynote address and later announced that he had traveled to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine.

A senior member of the Northern Research Group told the Telegraph his MPs backed him in the vote of confidence but he has now ‘burned away the goodwill of his colleagues’ with the no-show. They said: “He is clearly afraid of the voters and despises his colleagues and the North of England.” MPs attending the conference at Doncaster Racecourse were told on arrival on Friday morning that Mr Johnson was on the train. One called his decision to scrap the event ‘snobby’, while another said it showed ‘how little Boris cares about his colleagues’.

It is claimed that his appearance at the event was scheduled at least a week ago. The prime minister’s allies have defended his decision to visit Kyiv and suggested his critics are overreacting. Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough East and South Cleveland, said: “I think people have to seriously check their priorities.” Ben Houchen, the Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, added: “Ukraine’s fight against Russia is absolutely more important than the Prime Minister’s attendance at a conference of Red Wall Conservative politicians.” READ MORE: Boris faces a slew of Tory MPs as they make three demands

