Imran Khan will announce the course of action at tomorrow’s protest





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking at the party’s central committee meeting. Instagram/@imrankhan.ptiKhan says future course of action will be decided tomorrow. He congratulates Hammad Azhar for removing Pakistan from the FATF gray list. Fawad Chaudhry is calling on residents of big cities to get out.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would share his future course at his party’s nationwide protest scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) against rising inflation.

Chairing a meeting of his party’s spokespersons, the former prime minister said the future course of action will be decided with the nation at the protest tomorrow (June 19).

“Oppression and force cannot stop the people from raising their voices,” he added.

During the meeting, the PTI Chairman commended the members, especially the former Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, for removing Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list.

Talking about rising prices in the country, Khan said the PTI protects the country from global inflation.

“The current government does not care about the people or the future of the country,” he said, adding that “the situation would spiral out of control if the economy was destabilized.”

Khan further claimed that “the coalition government is putting the future of the nation on the line just to save itself” and alleged that the government is destroying institutions to hold on to power.

Places of protest

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called on residents of major cities including Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to protest “high inflation and lawlessness”.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad called on people to demonstrate against Shah Abbas Chowk in Multan, Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad, Commercial Market in Rawalpindi, F-9 Park in Islamabad, Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Shahrah-e-Qaideen in Karachi .

He urged people to protest with their families against the rising prices of petrol, diesel etc.

“Imran Khan protests against himself”

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan was protesting against himself.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam said the current government had to deal with the problems because of Imran Khan.

“[Imran Khan] used to say he didn’t know the rate of potatoes and onions when he was prime minister, suddenly remembered everything,” Maryam said.

