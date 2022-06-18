Trump bragged that he drew bigger crowds to his speeches than Martin Luther King Jr. did for the historic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech





People gather on the National Mall as President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Hail America’ event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Speaking in Nashville, the former president spent several minutes bragging about the size of the crowd for his speeches.

Trump wrongly boasted that his speeches had a wider audience than Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Trump said his Jan. 6, 2021 speech, which preceded the Capitol Riot, was “the most people I’ve ever spoken to.”

Former President Donald Trump bragged Friday that he has drawn larger crowds to his speeches on at least two occasions than Martin Luther King Jr. did for his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech.

Speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville, Tennessee, the former president spent several minutes bragging about the size of the crowd for his speeches at the National Mall on July 4, 2020 and January 6, 2021, near the White House.

Photographs of King’s speech show “a huge, huge number of people,” Trump said. “They said it was a million people.”

Historians say the number of people who attended King’s iconic civil rights speech is closer to 250,000.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his “I Have a Dream” speech during the march on Washington, DC on August 28, 1963.AP Photo/File

“Now my photos were exactly the same, but the people were slightly closer together,” Trump said. “They were more compact but exactly the same. But there were more people. They were tighter if you look at it.”

The media, the former president said, reported that only 25,000 people attended his 2020 speech. “That’s what we have to put up with,” the former president added.

Official estimates for the 2020 “Salute to America” ​​speech are not available, but the Chicago Tribune reported that crowds were “surprisingly thinner” than Trump’s 2019 speech. more official attendance estimates in 2019.

Trump said his January 6, 2021 speech, which preceded the Capitol Riot, had even more presence than his speeches on the National Mall. The speech, he claimed, involved “the most people I’ve ever spoken to”.

The former president has repeatedly claimed the size of the crowd was “censored” by the media, saying a “holy number” attended his speech.

According to the Associated Press, at least 10,000 people attended.

Read the original article on Business Insider

