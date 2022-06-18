Why Democrats Are Terrified Of Donald Trump – Orange County Register





Donald J. Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, according to the New York Times.

After polling nearly 50 Democratic officials, from county leaders to members of Congress, as well as disappointed voters who backed Joe Biden in 2020, The Times reported last weekend that Democrats from coast to coast others quietly worried about Mr. Bidens’ leadership, his age and his ability to lead the fight against former President Donald J. Trump a second time.

It’s an apparent concession to the inevitability of a second Trump candidacy. You have to read until paragraph 31 before the story even mentions another Republican hopeful.

The Times quotes terrified Democrats across the country: terrified that Joe Biden is running for re-election, terrified that there will be no consensus for anyone else, and above all, terrified that given the choice, the American people would be re-elected Donald Trump.

The current series of congressional hearings on the events of January 6, which are due to conclude just before the ballots for the November elections are sent out, may be the last and best chance before the midterms. [for Democrats] to break through with persuasive swing voters who focused more on inflation and gas prices, the Times reported. If the party can’t, it risks missing its last opportunity to hold Mr. Trump accountable as Mr. Biden faces a tumultuous two years of filibuster and investigation by a Republican-led House.

It’s generous of the Times to invite us all to the strategy sessions of the Democratic parties. Now we know, not that we don’t, that the unilateral investigation into the thoughts, words and actions of former presidents on January 6 is just a desperate attempt to do what all investigations have totally failed so far, namely to find Donald Trump. guilty of something, anything, in order to prevent the American people from having the opportunity to put him back in power.

People are really, really depressed, Biden told The Associated Press on Thursday. They are really depressed. The need for mental health in America has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything turned upside down. Everything they counted on, turned upside down.

It sounds a lot like President Jimmy Carters’ crisis of confidence speech of July 1979, better known by its informal title, the Discomfort Speech.

Live on television, Carter said to the American people, I first want to talk to you tonight about something even more serious than energy or inflation. I want to talk to you now about a fundamental threat to American democracy.

It’s as if the speech got stuck in the Democratic teleprompter.

Carter spoke of the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and the erosion of our faith in the future threatening to destroy the social and political fabric of America. Then he blamed OPEC for the long lineups that caused millions of you to spend aggravating hours waiting for gas as well as the rising inflation and unemployment we are now facing, called for more sacrifices and asked Congress to give him the authority for mandatory conservation and for rationing emergency gasoline.

Yeah, no, said the American people, voting Jimmy Carter out the following year. No matter how hard Democrats tried to demonize and ridicule the Warner Bros. movie star. who had become governor of California, they tried, Ronald Reagan was elected and reelected.

It worked well.

The same scare tactics were attempted in 2016, by both sides, when a real estate mogul and reality TV star pledged to secure the border, drain the swamp and prioritize to America. Critics don’t like to hear it, but the country enjoyed four years of peace and prosperity while Trump was president, and it’s not that easy, as we’ve now seen.

Under President Joe Biden, Democrats are thinking, what’s going on? Texas Democratic candidate for Congress Jasmine Crockett told The Times, “Our country is falling apart completely.

It’s pretty clear what’s going on in Texas. This week, in a special election for a vacant congressional seat in a South Texas district where 84% of voters are Hispanic, Republican Mayra Flores beat Democrat Dan Sanchez by a margin of 51% to 43% and knocked down the red seat.

Flores and Sanchez will face off again in November in the newly redrawn precinct, where voters opted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a 15-point margin, larger than Bidens’ 4-point margin among voters in the Special Electoral District. . Democrats may eventually regain that seat, but the trend away from automatic blue voting among Hispanics is undeniable.

Between 2016 and 2020, Donald Trump garnered 10 points in Hispanic support, according to a post-election survey by Pew Research, particularly notable given the relentless campaign and media recurrence accusing Trump of racist border and immigration policies.

This supposedly infallible political messaging weapon has failed Trump, and now panicked Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans have joined forces to produce a summer-long show trial.

The problem for Democrats is that every time the show ends and the news comes in, Joe Biden is the president.

Even some early supporters of Mr. Bidens 2020 campaign are now wondering if he can lead the party through another daunting election cycle against Mr. Trump, the Times reported.

We must face the truth, and then we can change course, President Jimmy Carter said in 1979.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Email Susan at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @Susan_Shelley

