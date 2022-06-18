Chinese President Xi Jinping may face no opposition in upcoming polls | India is blooming





Beijing: A latest analysis from the Mercator Institute for China Studies has shown that Chinese President Xi Jinping may face no opposition on his path to securing another term in the top job, as he has spent a decade weeding out the opposition and factions within the Chinese Communist Party. (CCP).

The Chinese people are in great distress as the extreme lockdowns in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities have led to protests and clashes with people forced to stay at home for weeks without normal access to food and medicine. , reported the policy research group citing the MERICS analysis cited by ANI in its report. But President Xi, who is about to begin his third term as the country’s helmsman, has been pushing his way through telling the people that tough measures are needed to deal with the harsh realities of the day. Premier Li Keqiang apparently does not share Xi’s confidence that the anti-Covid policy will “stand the test of time”. Meanwhile, Li Keqiang is expected to “retire” soon, but due to the Covid-induced economic downturn, he has been ordered to keep the economy on track without disrupting Xi’s Zero-Covid strategy to maintain the economic baseline. It’s nothing more than a firefighting task, says Jacob Gunter, senior analyst at MERICS, adding that the Chinese premier has been ordered: ‘to put out a raging inferno without water’ . Premier Li held a virtual meeting with more than 100,000 officials at all levels of government across the country to coordinate policy to prevent the economy from completely derailing, he added.

