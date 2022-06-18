Cavusoglu in favor of the meeting of the leaders of Croatia, Turkey, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina





ZAGREB, June 18, 2022 – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Sarajevo on Saturday that Ankara would not allow new tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, advocating a meeting of the leaders of Croatia, Turkey, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to help preserve the country’s stability. . In the interest of the stability and development of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are ready to support and participate in all political, economic and other bilateral and multilateral initiatives acceptable to all parties, and we constantly encourage them in this direction , the Turkish official said during a press conference he held with his BiH counterpart, Bisera Turkovi. The proposal to hold a quadrilateral meeting was put forward earlier this week by the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, during a visit to Ankara. Bosnia and Herzegovina is crucial for regional stability and therefore we cannot allow new tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cavusoglu said, noting that everyone must act responsibly. Dodik proposed that the stabilization of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina be discussed respectively by the Turkish, Croatian and Serbian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zoran Milanovi and Aleksandar Vui, as well as by the representatives of the Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks. Turkey will support any format of talks and agreement if all political actors in your country agree, Cavusoglu said. He recalled that during his visit to Zagreb on Friday, he made it clear that Ankara would support all activities aimed at preserving the integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Turkey respects the fact that Dodik is the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said when asked about his country’s position on Dodik. Whether you like him or not, Milorad Dodik is a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cavusoglu said. During the meetings with Dodik, Turkey clearly expressed its positions on Republika Srpska’s moves regarding the political and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cavusoglu said in an obvious allusion to the Serbian entity’s announcements of the transfer of powers of the state at the entity level, which is seen as an attempt at secessionism. Cavusoglu met on Saturday with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turkovi, and the two ministers signed two agreements. Turkey supports the integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into NATO and the EU, Turkovi stressed. Cavusoglu also held separate meetings with members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, eljko Komi and efik Daferovi, and on Friday evening he met with the high representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, and the head of the country’s Islamic community, Rais Husein Kavazovi. He also visited the grave of wartime Bosnian leader and first president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Alija Izetbegovi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.total-croatia-news.com/politics/63705-cavusoglu-says-in-favour-of-meeting-of-croatia-turkey-serbia-and-bosnia-and-herzegovina-leaders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos