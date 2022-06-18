January 6 committee functions as Trump’s third impeachment trial





The January 6 committee has obtained new information to connect the dots on some well-known aspects of January 6, including tweets from former President Trump that Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The committee gives Americans the most palpable, detailed sense yet of the nation’s proximity to a full-fledged constitutional crisis, producing consistent bombshell revelations, with more chances to happen .

The big picture: The select committee is making the same case House Democrats made during Trump’s second impeachment a year and a half ago: that Trump incited violence that day on Capitol Hill.

But the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel have much wider access to key evidence than impeachment officials, including subpoenaed documents and closed-door testimony, in some cases reluctantly provided by those close to Trump.

Some of the most compelling presentations relied on already public documents, contextualized with new evidence.

An upcoming hearing could include new details regarding “Be there, be wild!” tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, which urged supporters to converge on DC on Jan. 6 and how that boosted organizing on far-right message boards, according to a source close to the committee. 5 statement, dictated by Trump, which asserted that Vice President Mike Pence believed he had the power to overturn the election results.

Details: The hearings gave more details about some extremists who intended to hurt or kill lawmakers. They showed how close they were to potentially harming Pence.

They showed far more than previously known about how close Trump came to making coup supporter Jeffrey Clark attorney general. details on pardon requests.

Between the Lines: The committee has consistently invoked a key impeachment tactic to synthesize its evidence: linking Trump’s public comments to the actions of the rioters.

The most recent hearing featured a video of Trump calling on Pence to come for us, followed by clips of rioters making violent threats against Pence. The first hearing included a nearly 10-minute timeline from January 6, which brought together videos. of violence from the Capitol with incendiary tweets from Trump at the time of each clip.

Zoomed in: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who was the House’s senior manager during Trump’s second impeachment, is also a member of the Jan. 6 committee.

He told Alayna Treene of Axios that his investigation focused on “the activation and mobilization of the mob and domestic violent extremist groups”. That aspect of Jan. 6, how Trump rounded up the crowd and led them to the Capitol will be the focus of the committee’s penultimate hearing, according to Vice Chairman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“Imagine if we had an ounce of what the Jan. 6 committee has now,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California), one of the House impeachment officials, told Axios’ Margaret Talev.

“When we judged Trump in the Senate, many windows in the Capitol were literally still broken,” he recalled. “The impeachment trial team approached dozens of Trumpworld witnesses. No one was willing to cooperate. Everyone said, ‘See you in court,’ which would have taken years.” relied on Trump’s public statements, tweets, rallies to prove his intent. and ground footage on the 6th to show the carnage. But there were plenty of gaps in what Trump knew and what he did or didn’t do to stop the insurgency. And now there is a clear picture of what Trump knew and did. Without any of that, we still managed to convince seven GOP senators that Trump was guilty.

Representative David Cicilline (DR.I.), another of the house officials, told Axios that “what I learned was … the level of planning and the sophistication of this program.” He said it “unequivocally demonstrates that the president was responsible for the events of January 6.”

The bottom line: The January 6 committee wants to succeed where those responsible for impeachment failed.

