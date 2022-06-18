Labor Minister Ida says pre-employment card scheme has many benefits





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Labor Minister Ida Fauziyah appreciated the implementation of the pre-employment card program which directly benefited the community. In practice, this program has delivered benefits in the form of improved skills and productivity. He made this known when he accompanied President Joko Widodo, along with a number of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers, to the meeting of alumni of the pre-employment card program, which was held at the Sentul International Convention Center, in Bogor, on Friday (17/6/2022). Minister of Manpower Ida said that in the implementation of the pre-employment card program, the Ministry of Manpower already has a digital platform which is the one of the implementers of the pre-employment card program, in particular through the employment information system service (SISNAKER). Within this service, there are various choices of training types and training institutions, both through government vocational training centers (BLKs) and private LPKs. Participants in this program also received training certificates from the institutions in which they attend. “Earlier, I witnessed myself, when President Joko Widodo had direct dialogue with former beneficiaries of the pre-employment card program, there were many advantages, some had managed to work with better incomes, and had even become independent contractors where they also employed,” he told Ida. On this occasion, Minister of Labor Ida fully supports President Joko Widodo’s decision to ensure the continuation of the pre-employment card program in 2023. “Earlier Mr. President, it was confirmed that the pre-employment card program for next year is confirmed to be continued, given the encouragement of people who feel the benefits, for this we will continue to assess and prepare for the readiness of the Sisnaker service system, which has been the training platform for the Pre-Employment Card program,” Ida said. For information, current participants in the pre-employment card come from 34 provinces. There are 12.8 million participants registered on the pre-employment card. According to the BPS survey, 88.9% of pre-employment card participants felt an increase in their skills. Meanwhile, the number of registered participants has reached 115 million and the number of verified participants is 84 million people.

Labor Minister Ida Fauziah denied issue of abolishing minimum wage in job creation law

