Texas Republicans Adopt The Big Lie at State Convention in Houston – Houston Public Media





Two Texas Republicans sit inside the state’s GOP convention June 17, 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

Texas Republicans say the party is ready to focus on re-electing Governor Greg Abbott, bolstering their majority in the state and helping win back Congress.

But at their biennial convention in Houston, many were also obsessed with false and debunked fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, the Texas Republican Party’s Standing Platform Committee introduced a resolution saying the 2020 election “violates” the Constitution.

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we believe that interim President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” part of the resolution reads.

Delegates are due to vote on the party platform and resolution Saturday, the last day of the convention.

President Joe Biden received 81,284,666 votes in the 2020 election, about 7 million more than Trump. Biden also won 306 Electoral College votes, while Trump only got 232.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Several independent audits confirmed Biden’s victory, including one in Texas, which was launched after Trump publicly called on the state to TO DO.

But for many Republicans, that’s not enough.

“There’s no way Biden gets 81 million votes,” Granbury resident Mary Jo Bloomquist said. “Are you kidding me?”

Jessica Steels, a delegate from College Station, also said she was certain Trump had won.

She claims to have seen “the numbers change” and that now she does not “trust the voting system”.

“I became speaker of the precinct two years ago when Donald Trump ran in 2020, which we all know he won,” Steels said.

Texas GOP convention attendees stand next to a sign promoting “election integrity” June 17, 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

During the convention, delegates, alternates and guests attended screenings of “200 Mules”, a film which falsely claims to have exposed electoral fraud. There was also a session on election integrity, an issue Republicans addressed in the last legislative session that produced some of the strongest election laws in the nation.

The convention is taking place as Washington, D.C. lawmakers continue to take testimony as part of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

Dana Myers, who was a running mate for the Republican Party of Texas, praised some of those arrested during the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Paraphrasing a letter from jail sent by one of those arrested during the pro-Trump riot, she said: “Are you angry? Tireless? Are you willing to risk it all? Or are we going to let other good men do this something that could save us?”

