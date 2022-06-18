China. Xi Calls Corruption a Tumor, Warns Top Communist Leaders to Be Clean | world news





BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said corruption in China remains serious and complicated, calling it a tumor and, in a rare warning, also told top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders to exercise stricter self-discipline. Xi called for improved anti-corruption measures to ensure officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to engage in corruption. Xi demanded an all-out victory in the anti-corruption campaign on Friday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on improving anti-corruption capacity. The fight against corruption is a major political struggle that the party cannot afford to lose and should never lose because it concerns the people, Xi said, according to state-controlled media. In a rare warning to senior officials, Xi said cadres in higher positions with greater power should exercise stricter self-discipline. Xi said members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee – two of the main decision-making bodies of the CPC – should in particular hold themselves to the highest standards of self-discipline and take the lead among all party members in following the parties dos and don’ts. The Chinese president launched an anti-corruption campaign shortly after becoming the CCP’s general secretary in 2012. The campaign has become one of his signature national policies, but critics said the anti-corruption crackdown has been used as a pretext to purge opponents of Xi and consolidate power. More than a million civil servants have been jailed or arrested in the crackdown that began shortly after he took office in 2012. Xi described the fight against corruption as extremely complex and arduous, saying there is no room for compromise. He called on party cadres to show courage to face the issues head-on and muster the resolve to wield the knife and cut all tumors. He emphasized maintaining zero tolerance and eliminating sectoral and systematic corruption that pose higher risks to effectively defuse relevant economic and social risks. Xi’s campaign against corruption is set to intensify this year with the CCP’s twice-in-a-decade change of leadership slated for the second half of 2022 – where the Chinese president is set to secure an unprecedented third term. Indeed, the shock and admiration phase of Xi’s first term has given way to a second phase: formalizing the institutional structure of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI). The agency now has a National Supervisory Commission (NSC) and 47 permanent branches in the 139 central state and party organizations, Ruihan Huang and Joshua Henderson wrote for MacroPolo, the US Institutes think tank. Paulson, in May. Since the 19th Central Committee (CC), the number of cases at the county level or below has increased by nearly 20%, from 523,000 in 2017 to 624,000 in 2021. It is no coincidence that since 2018 , Xi urged the CDI to focus on the local level because he sees grassroots corruption as a threat to social stability and party legitimacy.

