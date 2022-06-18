Connect with us

BJP President JP Nadda to youth on Agnipath program

1 min ago

Calling on youths protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ defense recruitment scheme to believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda called on them on Saturday to end the agitation and choose the path of the discussion, and to understand the program in detail.

Alleging that some forces do not want reforms or change in the country, he claimed that young people are being misled about the programme.

“I want to appeal to our young friends that Agnipath is a revolutionary program, it is a big revolutionary step to put the Indian army in a strong position globally, we have to understand that. So I appeal to the youth, I am aware that attempts are being made to deceive and mislead them,” Nadda said.

Addressing a meeting of Gram panchayat presidents and vice presidents, he said there are certain forces in this country that don’t want reform or change, and they don’t want youth power to be used in the right way in the service. of the nation.

“But, I want to say to our young friends that they should believe in Prime Minister Modi, the way he has served the country… In the days to come, the Agniveers who emerge from Agnipath will always be known to protect the country by imposing itself in front of the world,” he added.

These statements by the ruling BJP National Chairman came even as protests against the Agnipath scheme raged in several states across the country for the fourth day today.

Calling on young people to understand the program in depth, Nadda said, “Try to know that at the age of 17, (the program gives) young people the opportunity to train not only for the army, but also for a change in their whole life”.

Training, as well as joining the military, would also help in joining state services at a later stage, he said. Karnataka is among the states that have said they will give preference to Agniveers in state police department recruitment, he said.

“This is a great opportunity and I would certainly like our young friends who are on the path of turmoil to choose the path of discussion, try to know everything and understand everything in depth for the betterment of your future. Also, keep in mind that BJP under Modi’s leadership always thinks about the youth and the country,” Nadda said.

Asking the youth to take advantage of the program, he called on the party panchayat leaders to carry the message about Agnipath to the youth in their respective villages.

Stating that the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to do over the past eight years for national security no other prime minister has been able to do, Nadda said, “There was a time when it took three days to reach the border, our soldiers could not arrive in time, today our soldiers can arrive within 24 hours, prepared for war.”

“Until now, no one has been able to stand up to China, but by protecting our border, Modi has sent a clear message to the world that we are not interested in occupying other people’s territory, but no one can watch. India with an evil eye,” he said, noting that thousands of kilometers of roads have been built along the borders over the past eight years to ensure rapid movement of soldiers and weapons. to border areas.

Trying to underscore that national security is the highest priority of the Modi government, the BJP leader added, “You are telling me someone thought or did any government do a surgical strike or an airstrike “Even during Kargil, it was Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former Prime Minister), who answered (in Pakistan), and now if anyone has given a proper answer in Pakistan, it’s Narendra Modi.”

Nadda, while addressing the gathering, also expressed his confidence that the “lotus will bloom” (BJP coming to power) in Karnataka once again after the 2023 assembly elections, as he called on the men of the party to work for it. Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai, BJP Head of State Nalin Kumar Kateel, National Party General Secretary Arun Singh, as well as several ministers and party leaders attended the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

