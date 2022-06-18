The media is awash with Trump coverage…again





But it still seems to be all over the media these days everywhere. And it’s not just the result of the cogent hearings of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising and Trump’s role in it.

Trump’s ubiquity was particularly evident in Tuesday’s primary election coverage. The prism through which the majority of tomorrow’s mainstream media stories have been viewed: how the Trump-backed candidates fared.

The top front page of the print edition of The Washington Post on Wednesday bore the headline: “Over 100 GOP Primary Winners Backed ‘Big Lie.’ The caption: “Accepting Trump’s claims is part of the winning formula. The exclusive also ruled The Post’s homepage for most of the day.

Television and mobile phone screens were filled Wednesday with banners such as “Big primaries wins for Trump-backed candidates” and “Trump candidates have mixed success in primaries in several key states.”

Using primary vote totals as a snapshot barometer of Trump’s influence or lack thereof makes sense on some levels, analysts say. But some also wonder if this is the best kind of election coverage we can offer. Should this be the primary focus of reporting? Is there a danger in framing coverage of the crucial midterm elections in terms of Trump?

And the larger question: how is it that this failed candidate of 2020 continues to dominate the media landscape and the national political conversation so much at a time when American life is filled with so many challenges?

“The first thing about Trump being so heavily invoked in the midterm elections is that it’s very unusual. We generally think of midterms as a referendum on the current president,” Robert said. C. Lieberman, professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University and co-author. of “Four Threats: The Recurring Crisis of American Democracy”.

Lieberman acknowledged that there’s a “good chunk” of that coverage in terms of President Biden’s approval ratings and the “tough place” the economy is in, “but that the former president is hovering over so close to the midterm elections is unusual”.

Moreover, much of the coverage is what Lieberman dismissively called “Trump’s endorsement scorecard.”

According to Regina G. Lawrence, Associate Dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication and author of “When the Press Fails: Political Power and News Media from Iraq to Katrina” .

“There has been a tendency throughout this midterm season to treat every Republican race as a referendum on Trump’s continued influence. Not without reason, he IS by far the greatest figure in the Republican Party,” Lawrence said.

But this “heavy focus on Trump risks missing other important themes this election season,” she added. “On the one hand, it risks missing the rise of all the candidates who don’t fit this simple binary. than Trump. So, in that sense, Trump’s ubiquity is…an unnecessary way to educate people about a really complex moment in American politics.”

Tobe Berkovitz, associate professor emeritus of advertising at Boston University and a 30-year veteran of political campaign advice, also believes this time in American life requires more than a focus on Trump’s endorsements.

“Most political reporting, and this is before Donald Trump, has been personality obsessed, horse racing obsessed, scandal obsessed at the expense of trying to educate the public about the issues,” said Berkovitz. “But right now people are paying over five dollars a gallon for gas, some families can’t find formula for their infants, war is still raging in Ukraine, and inflation is out of control. might hope that politicians and the media would focus more on those.”

The other major reason Trump seems to be all over our screens, of course, is the January 6 hearings.

The Trump-centric ratings did well in terms of viewership: 20 million viewers in the prime-time opening night and around 11 million for the first morning session.

There are myriad reasons for this success beyond American viewers who love or hate Trump enough to watch. One reason is skilled production. The committee made a wise choice in hiring James Goldston, former president of ABC News, as an adviser to help render the media debates without compromising their seriousness.

In tone and structure, they resemble an actual Netflix crime documentary series, with teases for what’s to come in the next episode and a behind-the-scenes feel as a crime is unfolding. to be plotted. Then there’s another level of television familiarity with Trump portrayed in the mold of the amoral and ruthless politician Francis Underwood played by Kevin Spacey in the fictional “House of Cards.”

Broadcasting the hearings is a public service in the best sense of the word. We desperately need to try to document what a danger to democracy Trump has been and continues to be. We need to understand how the insurrection happened. But even as the committee tries to do so, TV shows can have the opposite effect of enhancing his stature due to his uber presence on our screens.

“As we’ve learned from experience, the mainstream media can end up amplifying anti-democratic (small ‘d’) messages even when they don’t intend to. Giving excessive attention to Trump fuels the right-wing news ecosystem that supports the greater Trumpian movement and its anti-democratic and white nationalist elements,” Lawrence said.

“That’s not to say journalists shouldn’t cover Trump, but that they can find broader ways to talk about what’s at stake right now, which may be democracy itself,” Lawrence added. .

Lieberman, who has written extensively on democracy, says Trump matters for midterms, but not so much as a person trying to pick winners and losers. What matters are the ways in which the lie he promulgated about a rigged 2020 election affects racing today — the story the Washington Post targeted in its coverage the next morning on Wednesday.

“What’s interesting is less Trump himself and more his message about the stolen election running through many campaigns … at the local and state level,” Lieberman said. “That’s what I find alarming.”

