Politics
While the Celtics fight the Warriors, Enes Freedom fights China
As the Boston Celtics prepared for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, a recent former Celtics center was instead in Washington, DC, where he’s been a regular visitor to Capitol Hill. Enes Libertythat Boston traded and the Houston Rockets waived in February, has been busy continuing to denounce human rights violations by China and his native Turkey.
And the former NBA player’s new “job” was recognized with the human rights awardof the Geneva Summit in April and of the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissentlast month.
Freedom, who changed his last name from Kanter after becoming a U.S. citizen last fall, spoke to USA TODAY Opinion this week bouncing back and hurling criticism at NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver, who recently said: “It’s a positive thing right now that we’re export this Americana, NBA basketball and the messages that go with it, to China.”
Freedom also spoke about the loneliness he feels and whether he supports Boston in the NBA Finals.
His conversation with Editorial Board member Thuan Le Elston has been edited for length and clarity.
I think people have finally started to understand how (angry) the NBA is, and finally someone inside who lived 11 years in the league (the a) exposed to the whole world. This is why all these prices, theNobel Peace Prize Nomination or be supported by governments around the world (show) everyone that they are with me and that we are for truth and justice. Unfortunately, the last six to seven months have been very lonely for me because all these players and coaches, NBA teams, commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA itself… care about social justice until it affects their business.
‘Tool of genocide’:China forcibly harvests organs from prisoners’ bodies
Do you miss playing basketball for the NBA? Your fight for Uyghurs and Tibetans, for your native Turkey against dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for human rights and against China all seem so much more important than your past life.
Of course, I miss playing basketball. I miss going out there and fighting with my teammates and trying to get a win for my city and my team. But what I’m trying to do is bigger than basketball, bigger than the NBA and bigger than me because while they’re playing basketball, on the other side of the world, there are so many people who lose their lives, lose their loved ones and lose their homes. As we speak right now, there is a genocide (against China’s Uyghur Muslim minority), so I can’t be silenced for the things that matter more than basketball. That’s why what I do off the pitch is more important than what I do on the pitch, and no one can tell me otherwise.
Questions and answers :Meet the NBA player who takes on China and LeBron James
Do you watch the Celtics in the NBA Finals against the Warriors? Who do you support?
To be honest, I haven’t watched a single game since the playoffs started, I lost so much respect for the NBA, the commissioner, all the owners and all the players in the NBA. They are all hypocrites. So I didn’t watch a single match. But of course I encourage my teammates that I played with, not Boston or Golden State.
If you were still with the Celtics on a game day this week, what would your plan be? And what is your schedule now?
I would have prepared for the game. Breakfast, shooting, siesta, prayer, going to the arena, pre-game meal, warm-up and OK the game. And now, I’m going to travel to DC, and I’m going to be giving a speech to 150 Joint Chiefs of Staff on CapitolHill about human rights around the world.
More Thuan Le Elston
Targeting Black Americans in Buffalo:May 14 in New York, race and history surrounded me
Fall of Saigon, fall of Kabul:From 1975 to 2021, their horror was our horror
USA TODAY Editorial Board Member Thuan Le Elston is the author of “Meet at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia.” Follow her on Twitter:@thuanelston
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2022/06/17/nba-finals-celtics-warriors-china/7554138001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Kenya surrenders title after losing to Tanzania June 18, 2022
- Milan Fashion Week: Fendi, Armani, Dolce&Gabbana invoke joy June 18, 2022
- Indonesia: Magnitude 5.7 earthquake off the southwest coast of Sumatra, June 18 June 18, 2022
- Biden coup backs Saudi crown prince after five years at helm June 18, 2022
- UK Weather: Temperatures drop by 15C in some areas after a rainy heat wave June 18, 2022