While the Celtics fight the Warriors, Enes Freedom fights China

As the Boston Celtics prepared for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, a recent former Celtics center was instead in Washington, DC, where he’s been a regular visitor to Capitol Hill. Enes Libertythat Boston traded and the Houston Rockets waived in February, has been busy continuing to denounce human rights violations by China and his native Turkey.

And the former NBA player’s new “job” was recognized with the human rights awardof the Geneva Summit in April and of the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissentlast month.

Freedom, who changed his last name from Kanter after becoming a U.S. citizen last fall, spoke to USA TODAY Opinion this week bouncing back and hurling criticism at NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver, who recently said: “It’s a positive thing right now that we’re export this Americana, NBA basketball and the messages that go with it, to China.”

Freedom also spoke about the loneliness he feels and whether he supports Boston in the NBA Finals.

His conversation with Editorial Board member Thuan Le Elston has been edited for length and clarity.

I think people have finally started to understand how (angry) the NBA is, and finally someone inside who lived 11 years in the league (the a) exposed to the whole world. This is why all these prices, theNobel Peace Prize Nomination or be supported by governments around the world (show) everyone that they are with me and that we are for truth and justice. Unfortunately, the last six to seven months have been very lonely for me because all these players and coaches, NBA teams, commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA itself… care about social justice until it affects their business.

Do you miss playing basketball for the NBA? Your fight for Uyghurs and Tibetans, for your native Turkey against dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for human rights and against China all seem so much more important than your past life.

Of course, I miss playing basketball. I miss going out there and fighting with my teammates and trying to get a win for my city and my team. But what I’m trying to do is bigger than basketball, bigger than the NBA and bigger than me because while they’re playing basketball, on the other side of the world, there are so many people who lose their lives, lose their loved ones and lose their homes. As we speak right now, there is a genocide (against China’s Uyghur Muslim minority), so I can’t be silenced for the things that matter more than basketball. That’s why what I do off the pitch is more important than what I do on the pitch, and no one can tell me otherwise.

Do you watch the Celtics in the NBA Finals against the Warriors? Who do you support?

To be honest, I haven’t watched a single game since the playoffs started, I lost so much respect for the NBA, the commissioner, all the owners and all the players in the NBA. They are all hypocrites. So I didn’t watch a single match. But of course I encourage my teammates that I played with, not Boston or Golden State.

If you were still with the Celtics on a game day this week, what would your plan be? And what is your schedule now?

I would have prepared for the game. Breakfast, shooting, siesta, prayer, going to the arena, pre-game meal, warm-up and OK the game. And now, I’m going to travel to DC, and I’m going to be giving a speech to 150 Joint Chiefs of Staff on CapitolHill about human rights around the world.

