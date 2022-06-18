Crooked rulers mortgaged the country to fill the coffers: Imran Khan





PTI president invites nation to join protest against inflation

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ — Calling on the people to join in the fight against inflation nationwide, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan harshly criticized the imported government and said that this band of crooks and looters had nothing to do with the public welfare, for they mortgaged the country to fill their coffers.

The PTI President urged the inflation-stricken masses to get out of their homes and join the anti-inflation protest today (Sunday) as they would together decide the future course of action.

Imran Khan made the remarks as he chaired an important meeting of party spokespersons here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the PTI President commended Hammad Azhar and the members and leaders of the FATF Coordinating Committee for working hard to achieve the goal of securing the removal of Pakistans from the FATF gray list.

The meeting discussed the authoritarianism of imported governments, the rapidly shrinking economy and grueling inflation, the uninterrupted rise in fuel, electricity and gas prices and wear and tear.

They also reviewed the preparations for the nationwide protest against inflation to be held on Sunday at the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government has always acted as a bulwark for the people against any plague and against global inflation, but this corrupt ruling junta has mortgaged the country to fill its coffers at the expense of the people.

The PTI President went on to say that the people of the country were reeling from rampant inflation, because these corrupt rulers were keeping their wealth offshore; they therefore worried neither about their difficulties nor about the future of the country.

However, Imran Khan made it clear that the PTI will no longer tolerate the situation and that the crooked rulers will not allow gambling with the future of the country and its people.

He said the imported government must bear in mind that people cannot be prevented from having their rights heard through the use of force and coercion.

The President of the PTI said that all the plot characters and their targets have been badly exposed in the past two months, which have been imposed without conspiracy preparation to save their corruptions at the cost of the country’s future.

He said the imported government was determined to destroy state institutions. Imran Khan has warned that if they destabilize the booming economy, the situation will spin out of control.

During the meeting, they also analyzed that friendly countries and the IMF did not value imported government because they were well aware that they lacked public support and credibility.

They also strongly condemned the government’s heavy-handed tactics to restrict freedom of expression, especially the harassment of citizens on social media.

The meeting also expressed deep concern over the lackluster public response to the by-elections in Karachi and the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

Moreover, during the meeting, they expressed concern over a huge Rs. 21 billion budget cut for the KP tribal districts by the imported government.

Participants at the meeting also expressed serious concern over reports that 5 million citizens of the tribal districts have been deprived of health cards provided by the PTI.

They swore that any attempt and plot to roll back FATA integration would be opposed.

Furthermore, they also strongly condemned the propaganda campaign against the frontline welfare institutions run under the auspices of the corrupt fugitive leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/crooked-rulers-mortgaged-country-to-fill-coffers-imran-khan/

