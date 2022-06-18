Should Trump run again in 2024? Here’s what the Republicans are saying





While former President Donald Trump remains a leading force in the GOP more than a year after leaving office, his defiant behavior has led some GOP members to argue that he shouldn’t get the party’s green light to resign. presidential election of 2024.

Top Republicans have been split on whether he should run, with some rejecting a second Trump run outright, others actively courting him and some ducking the question.

Here’s a look at what some top Republicans have said about Trump’s second term in the White House.

Bring it on

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Once one of Trump’s most vocal critics, Graham eventually turned into a key ally of the former president, often playing golf with him backstage and praising his political accomplishments in public.

Graham recently said he would be shocked if Trump did not run again, and last year he told a Republican Party leadership conference in Michigan that he hoped Trump would seek the presidency in 2024.

I don’t think Trump is listening. He can be. I hope President Trump runs again, he said.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

The scandal-ridden Florida congressman is a staunch supporter of the former president, even teasing that he could wear the “MAGA” mantle if Trump decides not to run.

I support Donald Trump for president. I directly encouraged him to show up, and he’s giving me every indication that he will,” Gaetz told the New York Post. If Trump doesn’t show up, I’m sure I could defeat all that’s left of Joe Biden by 2024.

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

Following Trump’s 2020 election defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden, Scott told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that Trump had had a good four years and should do it again, Florida Politics reported.

Scotts’ remarks came before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the rise of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But Trump seems to view Scott quite favorably, apparently pushing him to become the No. 1 Republican in the Senate.

Would support if he ran

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

In a bitter primary battle against Trump in 2016, Senator Marco Rubio once warned that Trump would damage America, but now he would back a third Trump bid for the White House.

If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, hell be the Republican nominee, and of course I would support him in that, Rubio told WPTV last year.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Trump didn’t mince words about his contempt for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who denounced Trump’s actions leading up to the Capitol riot as a disgraceful dereliction of duty. Nonetheless, the senator said he would “absolutely” support it if he got the green light.

I think the Biden administration makes it easy for us to come together, McConnell said last February.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

A speculated 2024 contender in his own right, Scott expressed discomfort with Trump on certain topics, such as race, but told the South Carolina Post and Courier he would of course support Trump in 2024.

Discourage a race

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger has made no secret of his animosity toward Trump, expressing regret for voting for him and backing the second effort to impeach him over the events surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. In April, the congressman toyed with the idea of ​​challenging Trump in a Republican primary in 2024.

“I would love that. I would really love that,” Kinzinger said of Trump’s primary. “Even if he crushed me, like in a primary, being able to get up and call the trash cans is just a necessary thing, no matter who it is.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

While praising some of the political accomplishments of the Trump presidency, Governor Asa Hutchinson said last month that he thought the party should choose someone other than Trump.

“I made it clear: I think we should have a different direction going forward,” he said.

Former Attorney General William Barr

Barr went through the wringer with Trump and has since criticized the former president in his recent book and media interviews. He warned the party against nominating Trump in 2024.

Trump is not that man, Barr told the Washington Examiner earlier this month. He doesn’t have the ability to win the kind of transformative election. He may have been, historically, a necessary figure, and I give him full credit for abruptly halting the progressive march that took place under the Obama administration and threatened the country with before with Hillary Clinton.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

As one of the nation’s most popular governors, Hogan’s own aspirations for 2024 have been called into question. He has also become one of Trump’s top critics within the GOP, saying the former president should not seek another term.

“I think it would be bad for the [Republican] Gone, bad for President Trump and bad for the country,” Hogan told Fox News’ Brett Baier last December.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

Rep. Liz Cheney has become one of the fiercest Republican voices against Trump for his actions after the 2020 election. As one of only two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot , she said Trump was “clearly unfit for future office.” [and] clearly can never be near the Oval Office again.”

“I wouldn’t,” the Republican said last year when asked if she would support Trump.

Late. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

When Trump first got the Republican nod in 2016, nearly every living Republican candidate for president refused to endorse it. Among them was Senator Mitt Romney, who instead voted for his wife. His brazen denunciation of Trump relegated him to pariah status in many circles, but Romney remained steadfast in his stance on Trump.

I would no longer vote for President Trump, he said last year. I haven’t voted for him in the past. And I would probably be behind someone who I think was more representative of the little wing of the Republican Party that I represent.

Representative Tom Rice (R-SC)

Palmetto State recently punished Rice for voting to impeach Trump for his Jan. 6-related actions. Rice has been clear about his disapproval of the conduct of former presidents and believes it is bad news for the party.

I think he’s harmful to the Republican Party,” Rice told NBC. “I’m not saying I would vote for the other side, but the only way to support him is if he apologizes to the country for what he did after the election and leading up to January 6th.

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE)

Trump isn’t bringing home the bacon with at least one Nebraska congressman.

We must also learn the lesson: “Why did we lose in 2020?” It was behavior and temperament, and yes, a democracy respects elections. And our president should have respected the conclusion,” he said last week. “I will look for other candidates.

He won’t be my choice in the primary, that’s for sure, he added.

The former president, who has trampled the primary competition poll after poll and behind the scenes, is said to have pondered an early entry into the fray.

While Trump has been enthusiastic in his criticism of his successor, Biden seems eager for a rematch, saying he would show up in 2024 “especially” if his opponent was Trump.

