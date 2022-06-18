Politics
Claiming to be beneficial to the community, the Minister of Manpower ensures the continuation of the pre-employment card program
IDXChannel – The government says the implementation of the pre-employment card scheme has proven to bring great benefits to the wider community. Thus, through the Minister of Manpower (Menaker), Ida Fauziah, the government assured that it would continue the implementation of the program which was one of the campaign promises of President Joko Widodo during the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres).
According to Ida, the pre-employment card program in its implementation already has a digital platform initiated by the Ministry of Manpower (Kemenaker) as one of the implementing agencies. program work. The digital platform provides various services, including the Employment Information System (SISNAKER) service, which offers a wide choice of types of training in which people who receive pre-employment cards wish to participate.
“I myself witnessed, when the president had a direct dialogue with the former beneficiaries of the pre-employment card program, there were many advantages. Some managed to work with better incomes, and are even become independent contractors so now they are able to employ people as well,” Ida said on the sidelines of the gathering of pre-employment card program alumni in Bogor on Friday (17/6/2022 ).
On this occasion, Ida also expressed her support for President Joko Widodo’s decision to continue the implementation of the pre-employment card program until 2023.
“The President has confirmed that with great encouragement from those who are feeling the benefits, the pre-employment card program for next year will continue. For this, we as implementers, We will continue to evaluate and prepare for the service system being used,” said Ida.
Previously, through the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), the government claimed that since its first launch in April 2020, the pre-employment card scheme had managed to reach 12.8 million beneficiaries. The number was selected from a total of 115 million registrants and 84 million people who were verified. (ASD)
Sources
2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/economics/diklaim-bermanfaat-bagi-masyarakat-menaker-pastikan-program-kartu-prakerja-berlanjut
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
