Biden says he will soon speak to Xi Jinping about weighing tariffs





Bloomberg – President Joe Biden says he will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon and consider the possibility measures on the tariffs that the United States imposed on China by the Trump administration. We are doing it. Biden told reporters on Saturday when asked if he had decided to waive any of the tariffs. I am making up my mind. The Biden administration is mulling what to do with tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on some $300 billion worth of goods imported from the US economy’s biggest competitor. If some companies have benefited from the protection of Chinese imports, businesses that use the goods as inputs in areas such as manufacturing have been affected. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that the Biden administration was studying the possibility of reconfiguring tariffs and acknowledged that they were contributing to higher prices. commodity prices at a time when US inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Biden declined to say when he would speak with Xi specifically, saying only that I’m going to talk to him. U.S. officials are scrambling to organize a possible call this summer as tensions between the world’s two largest economies run high, including over Taiwan, Ukraine and human rights issues. US-China relations are likely at their worst since former President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 trip that helped restore diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing, US envoy Nicholas said earlier this month. Burns. A person familiar with the planning said a possible summer call could take place as early as July, but that any face-to-face meeting of the two leaders would wait until after the Chinese Communist Party Congress at the end of the year. Xi, seeking a third term as China’s leader, has also halted international travel since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than two years ago. In a seal that los lderes estn tratando de mantener abiertas las comunicaciones de alto nivel, el asesor de seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos, Jake Sullivan, y el principal diplomtico de China, Yang Jiechi, will meet el lunes en Luxembourg during ms de cuatro Hours. They kept a frank, substantive, and productive discussion on a range of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in U.S.-China relationsaccording to a statement from the White House. (Adds details on U.S.-China diplomacy beginning in the seventh paragraph.) — With help from Peter Martin and Jennifer Jacobs.

