A simple protest that got out of hand: Trump downplays Capitol attack, ridicules Pence, flirts with White House bid again





Former President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on Friday since the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection began hearings and, unironically, on the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. In typical fashion, he excoriated the congressional panel and nearly confirmed his third presidential bid.

Addressing religious conservatives at the annual Faith & Freedom Coalitions conference in Nashville, Trump denounced the congressional committee hearings as a theatrical production of partisan political fiction and protested his innocence.

What you see is a complete and utter lie. It’s a complete and utter fraud, Trump told a cheering audience. In a 90-minute speech, he downplayed the never-before-seen video footage, saying it was selectively edited. And this insurrection? Trump said it was a simple protest that got out of control.

Despite denying calling Vice President Mike Pence a wimp, an allegation made by former White House aides to the Jan. 6 committee, Trump railed against his former vice president, saying Mike did not have the courage to act, which drew applause from the crowd of about two thousand participants.

The event, used by potential national candidates to gauge the temperature of evangelical voters, was not attended by Pence and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two credible contenders for the White House.

According to the Washington Post, niche products were on sale outside the venue, including iodine pills (to help with the fallout of a nuclear war) and t-shirts with Trump telling you. said as the best seller.

But will he run or will he not run? Although teasing a potential offer for months, like most things in life, it’s all about timing. Is he announcing later this summer, in the fall, or after the midterm elections in November?

One of the most pressing tasks of the next Republican president, I wonder who it will be, Trump said at one point, prompting a standing ovation and chants from the United States!

Does anyone want me to run for president? he asked the crowd, sparking more cheers.

Whatever Trump decides, there’s a long list of Republicans gearing up for their campaign, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. As The Associated Press reported, other potential candidates for the White House include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C. ), all set to make an appearance at the three-day conference.

In an awkward political dance, Trump and Pence are expected to be in Illinois next week according to the Chicago Tribune. Trump will attend a rally in southern Illinois to support Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), while Pence will deliver a speech at the University Club of Chicago on the economy, followed by a visit to Peoria for a local Lincoln Day celebration.

