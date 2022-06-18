Mother found happiness in the joys of others: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribute to Heeraba on his 99th birthday

Tribune press service

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother Heeraba and late father Damodar Modi on Saturday as they both entered the centenary year of their birth. In a detailed blog post, the Prime Minister reminisced on childhood memories including his windowless one-room house in Vadnagar, which his mother decorated with self-made objects and filled with love despite adversity .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives blessings from his mother Heeraba on his birthday at his residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday. Photo PTI

Calling 2022 a special year for him on a personal level, the Prime Minister said everything good about his character can be attributed to his parents.

“Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Heeraba is entering her 100th year. This is going to be her centenary year of birth. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday. birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mum’s centenary year begins, and my dad would have finished his,” the Prime Minister said.

Mentioning episodes in his life to rekindle his mother’s resilience, the Prime Minister said she will always find happiness in the joy of others.

Recalling an event, the prime minister said his mother would prepare treats on Eid day for a friend Abbas who had lost his father. “Mother would find happiness in the joys of others. Our house might be small, but it had a big heart. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought her friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his education. Mother was as loving and caring to Abbas, just as she was to all of us, brothers and sisters. Every year, on Eid day she would cook her favorite dishes, and at festivals it was common for neighborhood children to come to our house and enjoy mum’s special preparations,” the prime minister said.

He remembered his humble beginnings and the first lessons in cleanliness, water conservation and food that Heeraba had given him.

“During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mother placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she would use this water for the next few days. What better example than water conservation!” said the Prime Minister, adding that even today, Heeraba does not tolerate a single speck of dust on the bed .

“A slight crease meant that the bed sheet would be dusted and rested. We all paid close attention to this. Even today, mom expects there not to be a single crease on her bed! ” said the PM.

He also mentioned how Heeraba would advise his children never to waste food at weddings and only take what they could eat.

The blog also reveals that Heeraba has only accompanied the Prime Minister to public events twice during his long political career.

“Once at a public reception in Ahmedabad, when she applied tilak to my forehead after I returned from Srinagar where I had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk to complete the Ekta Yatra. It was a extremely emotional moment for Mother as a few people had died in a terrorist attack in Phagwara at the time of the Ekta Yatra.

The second instance, the prime minister said, took place when he was first sworn in as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

For two decades, the Prime Minister’s mother has never accompanied him to a single public event.