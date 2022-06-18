Jan. 6 committee presents evidence Trump knowingly overturned 2020 electionExBulletin





The committee’s recent January 6 hearings focused on whether former President Donald Trump knowingly attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:

The House Jan. 6 committee in its hearings this month lays out what a criminal case against former President Trump might look like. Here are members discussing his pressure campaign to cancel the 2020 election.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETE AGUILAR: He clung to a scheme he once again knew was illegal.

ADAM SCHIFF: You can’t ignore the evidence just because it relates to a former president.

LIZ CHENEY: As a federal judge pointed out, it probably violated two federal criminal statutes.

KURTZLEBEN: And we expect to hear more about that from the panel next week. Claudia Grisales, NPR’s Congressional Correspondent, joins us now to talk all about it. Hi Claudia.

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hello, Danielle.

KURTZLEBEN: So, let’s start at the beginning. The panel first shared in March its claims that Trump broke the law. Remind us what they said then.

GRISALES: Yes, it was in a court filing that is part of a legal fight between the Jan. 6 panel and attorney John Eastman. He’s a major Trump ally who tried to help block President Biden’s 2020 victory. withdrawing from a ceremonial and constitutional role of overseeing election results. Eastman had sued the panel in an attempt to block their access to the emails and related documents, but the committee responded in March with a filing alleging that Trump violated multiple laws as part of a pressure campaign. They said Trump obstructed official congressional process and engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States. And the federal judge in that case, Judge David Carter, essentially agreed, saying the president more than likely broke the laws.

KURTZLEBEN: That’s true, and the committee made that argument in the hearings. What else have we learned from all of this?

GRISALES: That’s true. They filled in more details about what Trump did. Much of this shows criminal intent. It’s a very difficult standard to achieve, but we see clips of recorded depositions and live witnesses from Trump’s inner circle, former Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle, saying they told the president at the time that this scheme was illegal and he did it. in any event. And it came to a head during the last hearing, for example. Pence’s White House General Counsel Greg Jacob testified that he even heard Eastman admit days before the attack that the scheme was illegal.

KURTZLEBEN: Now the Justice Department is conducting its own investigation into the January 6 attack. And they haven’t charged Trump yet, so do we know if they could?

GRISALES: That’s true. We know Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he’s been monitoring those hearings, but it’s unclear what the agency will do here. But we know from some panel members that they are frustrated with the Justice Department for not already showing signs of a criminal investigation against Trump. And it’s feared there won’t be even after all their work is done this year. The Justice Department, for its part, says the investigation on its side is being blocked by the committee by not getting interview transcripts and other information the panel has. And then finally, there’s this whole debate about whether the panel will issue a criminal remand for Trump when they’re done. If they take this step, especially in the run up to the midterm elections, it is possible that it will be seen as a politicized decision, and it could backfire.

KURTZLEBEN: So we expect more hearings. What can we expect to hear from the committee in the future?

GRISALES: Right now, we’re expecting two hearings next week, one on Tuesday and another on Thursday, the first of which will focus on Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials. Familiar sources told our colleague Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting that the state will feature heavily in Tuesday’s hearing.

KURTZLEBEN: This is Claudia Grisales, NPR’s congressional correspondent. Thanks a lot.

GRISALES: Thank you very much.

