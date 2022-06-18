Biden says he and Chinas Xi will talk soon, weighing tariffs





President Joe Biden has said he will speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon and consider possible action on U.S. tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration. Were doing it, Biden told reporters on Saturday when asked if he had decided to lift any of the tariffs. I am making up my mind. The Bidens administration is considering what to do with former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on some $300 billion in goods imported from the US economy’s biggest competitor. While some companies have benefited from protection against Chinese imports, companies that use the goods as inputs in areas such as manufacturing have been harmed. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the Biden administration was considering reconfiguring tariffs and acknowledged they were contributing to higher commodity prices as U.S. inflation is at its fastest pace. bred for 40 years. Biden declined to say when he specifically spoke to Xi, saying only I would speak to him. U.S. officials are scrambling to organize a possible call this summer amid heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies, including over Taiwan, Ukraine and human rights issues. US-China relations are likely at their worst since former President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 trip helped restore diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing, US envoy Nicholas Burns said earlier this month. this. A person familiar with the planning said a possible summer call could take place as early as July, but any face-to-face meeting of the two leaders would wait until after the Chinese Communist Party congress at the end of the year. Xi, who is seeking a third term as China’s leader, has also halted international travel since the outbreak of COVID-19 more than two years ago. In a sign that the leaders are trying to keep high-level communications open, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met in Luxembourg for more than four hours on Monday. They had a frank, substantive and productive discussion on a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations, according to a White House statement. Bloomberg LP 2022 Tour bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

