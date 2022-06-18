Evangelical activists bolster Trump’s dominance over the GOP





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Would anyone like me to run for president?” Former President Donald Trump asked a crowd of thousands in a small corner of the lavish Gaylord Opryland hotel in Nashville.

Most, but not all, of the electrified audience rose to applaud as Trump beamed from the stage.

Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, which organized the event, told reporters he was “focused like a laser beam” on the mid-terms of 2022. But on the second day of the Road to Majority, with Trump’s keynote again hinting at his likely run for the GOP 2024 nomination loomed over the day.

Trump’s hold on the evangelical Christian wing of the Republican Party is strong simply because Trump listened to what voters wanted and delivered on his promises, Reed said.

TRUMP BLASTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE, MIKE PENCE IN A SPEECH TO CHRISTIAN EVANGELICAL GROUPS

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority Conference Friday, June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The coalition of evangelical voters “doesn’t vote on whether or not you’re going to be an elder in their church or whether you’re going to be admitted to heaven because only God knows,” Reed said.

The Christian voter does not judge the politician’s heart, according to Reed, but checks whether a politician’s position aligns with his own and assesses how well that politician has delivered on his promises. For many, Trump is the only president to have delivered on commitments to life, border security and pro-Israel policies.

For Trump, 2024 does not seem distinct from his loss of 2020.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump repeatedly referenced the 2020 election and his unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud at virtually every level of voting operations in the states he lost.

And Trump spent several minutes criticizing what he saw as cowardice in former Vice President Mike Pence.

Road to Majority Conference at Gaylord Opryland, Nashville (Fox News)

“Mike Pence was blessed to be great,” Trump said, speaking about certifying the 2020 presidential election results, a duty that falls to the vice president. Trump publicly called on Pence to refuse to certify the results in an effort to get state legislatures to review the election results each state had submitted. But Pence “didn’t have the guts to act,” Trump said.

Pence is at the center of the wrath of the Stop the Steal movements for presiding over congressional certification of the election. At the Road to Majority conference in 2021, Pence was booed when he took the stage (Reed disagreed that this was a common sentiment and claimed that only a handful of members of the audience had booed).

And, as the Jan. 6 commission repeated many times in hearings this week, some of the Proud Boys and Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol expressed sentiments such as “hanging Mike Pence “.

Reed, who is close friends with Pence, said he has seen many presidents fall out with their number two in the White House. “They have a disagreement that is being played out in public,” Reed said.

2022 ELECTION TOPS AGENDA OF MAJOR CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL CONFERENCES, BUT 2024 IS NOT FAR FROM THE SPOTLIGHT

Several Road to Majority conference attendees told Fox News that although Trump is their favorite potential GOP nominee for president in 2024, they still love Pence.

“[Pence] said he had done his due diligence and reviewed the law and how he applied it. I believe that’s why he made the choice, I wouldn’t call him a coward,” Frances Rosales said.

Still, Rosales, who works for the conservative Latinas for Tennessee advocacy group and is a candidate for the Rutherford County School Board, believes there were “irregularities” in the 2020 election. Although she likes Pence as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump is his favorite.

U.S. Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., February 24, 2022. (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

“We just have to wait and see how everything goes,” Rosales said.

HITCHING’S GUIDE TO THE ROLE THE VICE PRESIDENT PLAYS IN ELECTORAL COLLEGE CERTIFICATION

As a group of Bible-believing Christians, conference attendees and speakers link political events to scripture with frequent comparisons of Trump to biblical kings and heroes.

Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula Cain White, during her address to the crowd, repeated her comparison of Trump to King David, who led the nation of Israel to victory over the enemies of Jerusalem and is called “a man according to the heart of God” in the scriptures.

Like David, Trump is not afraid of what other men can do to him, but “has mental toughness and spiritual strength and an ability to withstand harshness and overwhelming pressure,” White said.

In general, the 2020 election, the Capitol riots, and the state of democracy do not appear to be the focus of the evangelical coalition represented at Road to Majority.

“The economy and national security as well as public safety will always be at the top of the political hierarchy of voters, and we have challenges on all three fronts, from public safety, national security and economic perspective,” Tim Head, executive director of Faith and Freedom Coalition, told Fox News ahead of the conference.

Reed suggested that the Democratic Party’s strategy of focusing on Jan. 6 with committee hearings this summer will backfire.

TRUMP CALLS JAN. 6 TOTALLY Partisan HEARING, SAYS IVANKA HAD CHECKED

“It seems to me that you win elections by talking about the issues that voters care about, and voters are telling you that out loud: economy, inflation, high prices, supply chain, gas prices,” said Reed.

The January 6 committee, which includes two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, argues that Trump advocated for the storming of the Capitol and that his role incited violence and constitutes a danger to democracy itself. .

Speaker Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice President Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., make a statement as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol brings charges of outrage against former Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. ((AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite) )

But if that case isn’t something voters care about when gas is pushing $6 a gallon, Democrats could abandon the midterms and lay out ammunition for a 2024 campaign against Trump, Reed said. But he thinks it will also backfire.

“All they’re maybe doing is the same thing they did in all three impeachments, making him a martyr among conservatives and Republicans alike.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Crisp, who came to the conference with his wife and son from northern Georgia, said he would vote for Trump if he ran for president, but was also watching DeSantis with interest.

What Crisp wants is for Republicans who win in 2022 and beyond to “continue what Trump started. Continue to do his job whether or not he’s president after 2024.”

Thomas Phippen is an editor at Fox News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/evangelical-activists-reinforce-trumps-dominance-gop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos