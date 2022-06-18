JARI98 helps Ustadz seek clemency from President Joko Widodo





RN – The Presidium of the Network of Indonesian Reform Activists (JARI 98) plans to seek clemency for an Ustadz considered a victim of injustice from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the near future. “In all humility, we ask Mr. President Jokowi to grant the pardon for the execution of the sentence (clemency) to Ustadz Ruhiman alias Maman Bin Sarim”, declared the secretary general of the JARI 98 Ir. Arwandi, in his message of liberation, today. Arwandi explained clemency on the basis of article 1, point 1, of the law number 22 of 2002 concerning clemency, clemency is a pardon in the form of modifications, reductions, reductions or abolition of the execution of criminal acts to convicts granted by the President. RELATED NEWS: Jokowi’s reshuffle cabinet steps back “It means the president has the prerogative to grant clemency as long as certain conditions are met,” Arwandi said. In this case, said Arwandi, this religious leader was sentenced to 17 years in prison. This is based on North Jakarta District Court verdict number 211/Pid.B/2021/PN.Jkt.Utr, dated July 6, 2021. This means that this provision is fulfilled. Clemency is granted to a person who has been sentenced to a criminal sentence which has obtained the permanent force of law (inkracht). “In this case, the case of Ustadz Ruhiman alias Maman bin Sarim, who is the Head of Assembly Recitation in the Regional Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, has fulfilled the provisions and also has the right to request clemency,” he said. Arwandi hopes that President Jokowi can give his prerogative to grant clemency request to Ustadz Maman who is a good citizen while serving his sentence and behaves well and is beneficial to the people. “Ustadz Maman, who by the way was a victim of this injustice, really deserves forgiveness. During his life and while he was serving his sentence, he also received the nerimo ing pandum, which consists of maintaining good behavior and teach his knowledge to the prisoners there. He also really respects the law,” he continued.

In addition, Arwandi added, Ustadz Maman has also helped the youth prison officers to carry out their duties by organizing various activities and trainings for other inmates on their own initiative. “In order to satisfy a sense of justice, we really hope that the clemency request for Ustadz Maman, who would be the successor of KH. Muhamad Nur Ghazali in Kota Bumi, Tangerang, Banten, can be approved by the President,” he said. -he declares. Therefore, Arwandi said, his party will organize militant consultation activities with legal experts to find solutions with the aim of getting President Jokowi to grant clemency to Ustadz Maman. “God willing, in the near future we will hold consultations for activists and legal experts. Considering Ustadz Mom is a good religious figure. Because he is only a victim, we once again request that President Jokowi may grant his prerogative rights, namely clemency to Ustadz Maman,” he continued. “We emphasize that all citizens are equal before the law. When the meaning of equality before the law is equality before the law, it means that every citizen should be treated fairly by law enforcement officials and the government,” he concluded.

