Gujarat – Women empowerment necessary for India’s development: Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad PTI picture

Stating that women’s empowerment and rapid progress are necessary for India’s rapid development in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that making life easier for women and providing them with opportunities to get ahead are among the main priorities of his government. . India makes plans and takes decisions keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of women, he said, adding that his government has opened doors for women to pursue careers in areas that interest them – be it the armed forces or mining.

Modi was addressing a rally here after launching a Gujarat government project addressing the nutritional needs of pregnant women and a similar program targeting tribal women. On the occasion, he also unveiled via video link 18 railway projects worth Rs 16,000 crore, laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Central Gujarat University and the new building of Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled by the end of this year. “The rapid development of women, their empowerment is important for the rapid development of India in the 21st century. Today, India is making plans, taking decisions keeping in mind the needs, aspirations of women From the armed forces to the mines, my government has opened every door for women to enter the career of their choice,” he said. “We have created many new programs taking into account all stages of a woman’s life cycle. Making women’s lives easier, reducing their problems and giving them the opportunity to move forward are some of our government’s main priorities. said the prime minister. Modi said that two decades ago when he took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat, malnutrition was a big challenge. “Poor health affects not only a mother, but also the generations to come (her child). It also determines the life of the child… Malnutrition was a big challenge here two decades ago, when the Gujarat gave me the opportunity to serve,” he said. Since then, the government has started working in this direction by taking one step after another, and its positive results are visible today, he said after the launch of Rs 800 crore Mukhya Mantri Matrushakti Yojana which will provide nutritional food to the pregnant woman during the first days of her maternity. Poshan Sudha Yojana, another program that caters to the nutritional needs of pregnant women, has been extended to all predominantly tribal areas in Gujarat, he said, adding that about 1.36 lakh tribal women will benefit out of a monthly basis. The Prime Minister also spoke about sickle cell anemia prevalent among the tribal population and said it had existed for centuries in the tribal areas but many governments before him were indifferent towards it. In order to eradicate the disease, his government formed a society and carried out major programs, set up hundreds of centers and tested thousands of tribals, he said. Modi said that Gujarat has always paid attention to the issue of nutrition and has conducted several programs like Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana to address it which then showed a direction to the country. “The number of beneficiaries of such projects has now risen to around 58 lakh,” he said. Modi named several women-focused projects run by the central government, including the e-Mamata portal, observing September as “Poshan Maah” (Nutrition Month), Ujjwala Yojana, Nal Se Jal and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. “We have tried to give more opportunities in the decision-making space to promote the women of Gujarat at all levels. Understanding the management capacity of women, the sisters have been given leadership roles in many projects at the level of the village,” he said. Houses allocated to women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have made them owners of properties worth Rs 3,000 crore, he said. Talking about the urban poor and middle class beneficiaries in the state, he said out of 10.5 lakh houses, the urban poor got 7.5 lakh houses and 4.5 lakh families from the middle class received support to build houses. Also, handcart owners have been granted benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Modi added.

