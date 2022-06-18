Trump and Pence coming to Illinois for separate events next week | Government and politics





CHICAGO Just days before the Illinois primary election, former President Donald Trump will hold a rally downstate in support of freshman U.S. Representative Mary Miller, whom he endorsed at a Republican head-to-head matchup with U.S. Representative Rodney Davis for five terms.

His visit will follow stops Monday in Chicago and Peoria by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Miller’s first term was marked by controversy as she allied herself with far-right extremes in the House Republican caucus, which helped her win the support of past presidents.

Although a stop in Illinois by Trump on behalf of Millers has long been discussed, it was only in recent days that Trump and his campaign team decided to make it a reality, renting the fairgrounds from the Adams County outside Quincy for a 7 p.m. event on June 25.

Miller, who traveled to Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a fundraiser he hosted for her in April, confirmed she would be a special guest of Trumps at the event.

Former President Trump will lead a rally in Illinois for Rep. Mary Miller on June 25

The Trumps Save America organization made no specific mention of the candidates when announcing the June 25 event. Downstate senator Darren Bailey, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the June 28 primary, has actively sought the endorsement of former presidents as he seeks to gain an edge over five rivals, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Davis, of Taylorville, said in a statement that he was proud of my conservative record of working with Trump while he was in office, and I won’t turn away from it.

I focused on winning this campaign, firing Nancy Pelosi, and re-implementing the many political successes we had when Trump was president, like building the wall, cutting taxes, and returning to America’s energy independence.

A Trump visit to Illinois is likely to suck up all the political oxygen from the final campaign weekend, especially as a House select committee continues its hearings on the role of former presidents during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. The hearings focused on Trump’s potentially illegal attempts to stay in power after senior officials told him his allegations of massive voter fraud by losing to Democrat Joe Biden were baseless.

Pence was also at the center of those hearings. His visit to Illinois on Monday will begin with a speech in Chicago on the economy, followed by a speech in Peoria for a Lincoln Day celebration dinner.

In Chicago, Pence will speak to the University Club of Chicago about the failures of progressive economic policies that have led to record inflation, record gasoline prices and record pessimism about the U.S. economy, according to his group Advancing American Freedom.

Pence will contrast that with the period of historic economic prosperity during his tenure as vice president, the group said.

Pence was at the center of the Thursdays House hearing about Jan. 6. Dramatic photos showed him locked in a concrete parking lot as rioters, spurred on by Trump’s ridicule of his vice president, chanted Hang Mike Pence as they broke into the Capitol to disrupt Pence from overseeing the state vote count.

There have also been reports of Trump pressuring Pence not to certify electoral votes, even after Trump was told such a plan was not legal.

Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done: the former president wanted Pence to reject the votes and either declare Trump the winner or send the votes back to the states to be recounted said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, the panels chair.

Mike Pence said, No, said Thompson. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong.

Committee member Pete Aguilar, D-California, said Vice President Pence did the right thing that day. He remained faithful to his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

Stay up to date with the latest news on local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pantagraph.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/trump-and-pence-coming-to-illinois-for-separate-events-next-week/article_34ecef86-ee68-11ec-87c5-3387a8d4db91.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos