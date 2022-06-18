Nowhere did I mention cutting ties with the United States: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Posted Jun 18, 2022 11:53 PM

Nowhere did I mention cutting ties with the US: Imran Khan

(Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he knows how to talk to America, they will only respect you if you talk to them on a equal footing and nowhere did it mention severing ties with the United States

In an interview, the President of the PTI, while citing an example from history, said that from the beginning he had been saying that Pakistan should not join the US war. The war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s was called jihad. The United States reached Afghanistan and the fight against them was labeled as terrorism. When America came, those who fought against the Soviet Union turned against us, he added.

Imran Khan said it had been his ideology for 20 years that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be independent.

“My view is that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

Rebuking the incumbent government, the PTI President further said that it would have been better if the Prime Minister had not had to compromise on the sovereignty of the country. He added that if someone tells us you can’t go to Russia, who are they to tell us.

Imran Khan said, “India is America’s partner and can buy oil from Russia, so why not us?

The PTI President further added that he was chosen by 220 million Pakistanis to lead, adding that the country always rises above with self-determination and pride, not bowing.

Will decide future course of action on Sunday: Imran Khan

Earlier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the looters had mortgaged the country to save their property and inflicted inflation on the people, but together we will decide the future course of action on Sunday.

He said so during his meeting with party spokespersons. During the meeting, former Federal Minister Hamad Azhar was commended for his hard work in getting Pakistan out of FATF and bringing this milestone to Pakistan and tributes were also paid to members and leaders of the Coordinating Committee of the FATF.

The meeting also reviewed nationwide protests over electricity, oil and gas prices, while issues relating to inflation and imported government were also discussed.

Imran Khan said the party’s future strategy will be decided at tomorrow’s (Sunday) inflation protest, adding that the incumbent leaders have increased the burden on the Pakistani people by raising petrol prices.

“These people don’t care about the underclass,” he said, reiterating that the PTI would not tolerate the “oppression” of the Pakistani people and would decide the future course of action with the nation in the tomorrow’s future. [Sunday] demonstration.

The PTI President said his government is protecting its people from the pandemic and global inflation at the same time.

The former prime minister said the ‘oppressors’ could not stop the people from speaking out for their rights. “The events of the past two months have fully revealed the motivations of each character in the plot,” he added.

“Incumbent leaders are subjecting institutions to the worst destruction to stay in power,” Imran Khan said, warning that the situation would get worse if the economy were further destabilized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/656564-Nowhere-I-mention-to-sever-ties-with-US-Imran-Khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos