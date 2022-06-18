Trump calls for more people at his rally than at MLK’s ‘I have a dream’ speech





Former President Donald Trump said he drew a bigger crowd for a speech at The Mall in Washington, D.C. than Martin Luther King Jr. did at the same location.

During a speech in Nashville on Friday, Trump compared the turnout for a speech he gave as president nearly two years ago with the number of people who turned out to see the civil rights leader delivering the iconic “I have a dream” speech nearly six decades earlier.

Trump has long complained that the media underestimated crowds for his speeches, starting with his former press secretary who exaggerated turnout during his 2017 inauguration.

Trump returned to the theme on Friday, telling attendees of the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference that he gave a July 4, 2020 speech at the “same mall” where King Jr spoke on August 28, 1963, during the march on Washington for Labor and Freedom.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. He said he drew a bigger crowd during a speech as president than civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Seth Herald/Getty Images

Trump said footage of King’s speech showed “a huge number of people – they said it was a million people.”

“And then I gave my speech and they showed the same thing. It’s hard to believe, many decades later, but it’s identical architecture, identical swimming pools.

“So its, they said, a million people,” Trump said, referring to King’s speech and adding that the footage of his own rally “was exactly the same, but the people were slightly closer together. of the others. They were more compact, but exactly the same.

“But there were more people. They were tighter if you look at it,” Trump said, before aiming for the numbers who the media said attended his event.

“So Dr. Martin Luther King had a million and that’s fine. Donald Trump with more people had 25,000,” he said, referring to media reports.

The number of people who attended King’s speech in which he called for support for President John F. Kennedy’s proposed civil rights legislation and called for an end to racism was about 250,000 people, according to History. .com.

When Trump delivered his speech at the Mall, news outlets and social media users said there was a low turnout, though the exact number was unverified.

At the time, OMCP reporter Ken Duffy reported that the people there were no more than you’d see on an average day in Washington, D.C., and were fewer than those attending the celebrations. of July 4th. Television news coverage also showed thin crowds for the speech, with some showing up for fireworks.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said Friday that people in the former president’s inner circle “privately acknowledge that the crowds at Trump’s rallies have gotten smaller.”

In Friday’s speech, Trump took aim at the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection caused by his supporters and hinted he would run again in 2024.

