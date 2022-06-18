PM Modi’s mother ‘Heeraba Modi’ enters her 100th birthday





Prime Minister Narendra ModiHeeraba Modi’s mother, on June 18, 2022, entered her 100th year. This special occasion was celebrated by the PM as he visited her and shared a special note in the form of a blog. He also recalled special moments from her childhood and mentioned the sacrifices she made growing up. He talked about various qualities that inspire him and shaped his spirit, personality and self-confidence. Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba Modi is entering its hundredth year. This will be the year of his centenary of birth. writes PM Modi. He took to Twitter to share the special moments that were captured. Take my mother’s blessings today as she enters her 100th year… pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022 Calling her as the symbol of resilience, he said: “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Like all mothers. She doesn’t even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her knees. . She spent her entire childhood without her mother. . During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mother placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this unfavorable situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. He pointed to the only two instances where his mother accompanied him publicly. Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to her forehead and the other time when Prime Minister Modi was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. Prime Minister Modi wrote that his mother made him realize that it was possible to learn without being formally educated. He shared an incident when he wanted to publicly honor all of his teachers, including his greatest teacher, his mother. However, her mother refused saying: You see, I’m an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you were educated and brought up by the Almighty. Concluding the note, he shared, “In the story of my mother’s life, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of Indias matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and millions of women like her, I find there is nothing unachievable for Indian women.

