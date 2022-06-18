Saudi Crown Prince to travel to Egypt and Jordan ahead of Turkey visit





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins a regional tour of Egypt on Monday that will also take him to Turkey to strengthen regional ties, a Saudi diplomat told AFP. After Cairo, Prince Mohammed, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, will travel to Jordan and then to Turkey, the diplomat said. During the tour, he will discuss "regional and international issues and the future of international cooperation", he said, adding that investment and energy agreements were to be signed. According to Saudi officials quoted by the Associated Press, the crown prince is due to meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, before meeting King Abdullah of Jordan in Amman on Tuesday. Officials said the purpose of his meetings in Egypt and Jordan was to coordinate positions on key issues ahead of a joint summit with US President Joe Biden in Jeddah next month that will also include the Iraqi prime minister.

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan announced on Friday that Prince Mohammed would visit Turkey on June 22. It would be the Saudi king's first visit to Turkey since the brutal killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul shocked the world and dealt a blow to ties between regional rivals. The visit, following Erdogan's to Saudi Arabia in April, would seal efforts to restore ties between the two countries. Saudi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the tour, told The Associated Press that Prince Mohammed will also discuss with officials in Turkey a number of regional and international issues, including the Iranian nuclear file, efforts to end the war in Yemen, the repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the region and ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of energy and trade. The Saudi diplomat said Prince Mohammed was also due to visit Greece, Cyprus and Algeria, "probably at the end of July". The Saudi government has yet to confirm the crown prince's upcoming trips.

