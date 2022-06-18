Donald Trump ‘sentenced Mike Pence to death’ on January 6 in desperate bid to stay in power, says Mary Trump





Former President Donald Trump “issued a death sentence on Mike Pence” on Jan. 6, Mary Trump said. In an interview on MSNBC, Trump’s niece responded to a claim that her uncle said Pence “deserved” to hang.

Former President Donald Trump “sentenced Mike Pence to death” in order to try to stay in power, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, has told MSNBC.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Friday, Trump said his uncle “didn’t just stir up his insurgencies to create chaos.”

He also “issued a death sentence” to former Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021, she added, suggesting it may have been part of a desperate attempt to cling on to power.

On the day of the Capitol riot, a pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and came within 40 feet of him, CBS News reported.

According to Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, Trump was aware of the violent chants. She claimed the testimony will show then-President Trump even endorsed the rhetoric, according to Fox News.

In his opening statement last Tuesday, Cheney said, “The president responded with this sentiment, ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.'”

This corroborates a New York Times report that two former White House staffers testified before the Jan. 6 committee, saying former chief of staff Mark Meadows told them he heard Trump make the comments. .

Vice President Mike PenceScott J. Applewhite/AP

Asked by Phang if she was surprised by the claim, Trump’s niece replied that she was not.

‘As soon as Mike Pence made it clear to Donald that he was not going to cross that line, Donald had very few options left,’ she said, referring to Pence’s refusal to cancel. the results of the 2020 elections.

Her uncle was “probably shocked beyond belief” that someone as “weak and sycophantic” as Pence would challenge him, she said.

And allowing Pence to die, she argued, could have appealed to her uncle as an option to stay in power.

“He needed an excuse to do something absolutely radical, like calling for martial law, and the death of his vice president would have fulfilled that for him,” she told MSNBC.

