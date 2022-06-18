PM Modi opens up about his mother’s affections for his childhood friend Abbas





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recalled his mother’s sacrifices and qualities as she entered her 100th year, said she found happiness in the joy of others and was extremely generous. He recalled that Abbas, the son of a friend of his father, stayed with them until he finished his studies. Prime Minister Modi said in a blog post that his mother Heeraben was loving and caring for Abbas “just like she did for all of us brothers and sisters”, and cooked his favorite dishes every year on Eid . “Mom would find happiness in the joys of others. Our house may have been small, but it had a big heart. A close friend of my father lived in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies,” Prime Minister Modi wrote. “Mother was as loving and caring to Abbas as she was to all of us brothers and sisters. Every Eid year she used to cook her favorite dishes,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. blog dedicated to his mother. During festivals, it was common for children from the neighborhood to come to our house and enjoy Mother’s special preparations, ”he added. The Prime Minister said that across the world, regardless of country or region, children have special affection for their mothers. “Mother – is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions – love, patience, trust and much more. Anywhere in the world, regardless of the country or region, children have a special affection for their mother. A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their minds, personalities and self-confidence. And in doing so, mothers selflessly sacrifice their own needs and personal aspirations,” he said. “Today I feel extremely happy and lucky to share that my mother Heeraba is entering her 100th year. This will be the year of her centenary of birth. last week. 2022 is a special year because my mother’s centenary year begins, and my father would have finished his,” he added. Recalling his mother’s “selfless nature”, the Prime Minister wrote that she would ask Sadhus who visited the neighborhood to bless the children rather than ask anything for herself. “Whenever a Sadhu visited our neighborhood, Mother would invite him to our humble home for a meal. True to her selfless nature, she would ask the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself. She exhorted them: “Bless my children so that they may be happy in the joys of others and empathetic in their sorrows. Let them have bhakti (devotion to the Divine) and sevabhav (service to others),” Prime Minister Modi wrote. “Mom, a very happy birthday to you. Best wishes as you begin your centenary year of birth. I have never been able to muster the courage to write publicly about your life at length until now. Almighty for your health and well-being, and your blessings upon us all, I bow at your feet,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modi-recalls-his-mothers-affections-for-his-childhood-friend-abbaspm-modi-recalls-his-mothers-affections-for-his-childhood-friend-abbas-2351926/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos