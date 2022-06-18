Donald Trump hits out at January 6 committee as he teases plans for a third presidential election





Addressing religious conservatives in Nashville, Trump called the committee's efforts a "theatrical production of partisan political fiction" and insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Nashville, Tennessee: Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began hearings, revealing his desperate attempts to overthrow democracy and stay in power, the former president Donald Trump on June 17 lashed out at the committee as he went on to tease his plans for a third presidential race.

Speaking to religious conservatives at a sprawling compound near the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Trump called the committee’s efforts a “theatrical production of partisan political fiction” and insisted he had nothing hurt.

“What you are seeing is a complete and total lie. It is a complete and total fraud,” he told the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference. He dismissed the harrowing video footage and searing testimony presented by the committee, including first-hand accounts from senior aides and family members, as selectively edited. And he downplayed the insurrection as “just a protest that escalated”.

Trump’s appearance at an event long known as a testing ground for presidential hopefuls comes as he actively weighs when he might officially launch another White House campaign. The debate, according to people familiar with the discussions, centers on whether to make a formal announcement later this summer or fall or, in keeping with tradition, wait until after November’s midterm elections.

While allies insist he has yet to make a final decision on his plans, Trump has been broadcasting his intentions for months and continued to tease them on Friday.

“One of the most pressing tasks facing the next Republican president, I wonder who it will be,” Trump said at one point, prompting a standing ovation and chants of “USA!”

“Would anyone like me to run for president?” he asked the crowd, sparking more cheers.

Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, said that, at this time, “We don’t know whether he will run or not, although given his speech I think he wanted to let everyone that it was his plan.”

Trump has spent the past year and a half holding rallies, giving speeches and using his endorsements to exact revenge and further shape the party in his image. But some fans say the former president, who decamped from his Florida club Mar-a-Lago in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, is also growing impatient.

Though he relished his role as party kingmaker with candidates nearly begging for his approval and racking up big tabs at fundraisers in his ballrooms, Trump also misses the days when he was actually king, d especially as he watches Democratic President Joe Biden struggle with low approval ratings and runaway inflation.

“I think a lot of Trump’s future plans are directly based on Biden, and I think the more Biden continues to stumble on the world stage and on the national stage, people forget the downsides, the dark side of Trump’s presidency.” , Bryan said. Lanza, GOP strategist and former Trump campaign official.

An announcement in the near future could complicate efforts by other ambitious Republicans to mount their own campaigns. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was an ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, for example, said she would not run against him.

And there are also fears that a short-term announcement could hurt Republicans in the home stretch of a midterm congressional campaign that looks increasingly pro-party. A Trump candidacy could unite otherwise dispirited Democratic voters, rekindling the energy that lifted the party during the 2018 and 2020 campaigns.

Republicans want the November election framed as a referendum on the first two years of Biden’s presidency. They want nothing, including Trump, to divert them from this trajectory.

Regardless of his decision, the aura of inevitability that Trump sought to create from the moment he left the White House was pierced. A long list of other Republicans laid the groundwork for their own potential campaigns and some made it clear that a Trump candidacy would have little sway over their own decisions.

Among them is former Trump Vice President Mike Pence, who was hailed by the Jan. 6 committee as someone who put the national interest ahead of his own political considerations.

Considering a bid for the White House, Pence maintains a busy political calendar aimed at drawing attention to Democratic vulnerabilities. But his challenges were thrown into sharp relief on June 17, as Trump continued to criticize him for not following through on his plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

While he denied ever calling Pence a wimp, Trump railed against his former vice president on Friday, saying, “Mike didn’t have the guts to act.” It drew applause from a crowd that Pence, himself an evangelical Christian, has spoken on several occasions before.

Reed, who described himself as “a dear friend” of Pence, declined to comment on the breakup but said Pence had been asked to appear at the conference. “If Mike Pence had wanted to come and offer a cue to these people, he could have done it,” he said.

Beyond Pence, other possible candidates, including Texas senator Ted Cruz and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, have also indicated that their decisions are not based on those of Trump. And others are taking action, including former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Senator Rick Scott and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who were all appearing at the conference, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen by many Trump loyalists. supporters as the future of his movement.

While it’s increasingly clear that Trump won’t go unchallenged to the GOP nomination, a wide range of candidates could still work to his advantage. The dynamic is beginning to resemble the 2016 campaign, when Trump faced a large and unwieldy group of candidates who split the anti-Trump vote.

“We’re going to be in pretty uncharted waters,” Reed said. “So I would tend to think that it’s not going to be the same kind of primary as, say, 2016. It would seem to me that he would be potentially stronger in that primary by having been a former president and having had that record. … On the other hand, it’s not 2020. He’s going to have a primary. And he’s not going to be the incumbent. And depending on who chooses to run, it’s going to be different for him too. He’s going to have to plead the cause of these voters.

Indeed, despite the public cheers, many conference attendees expressed skepticism about a third Trump run.

“I don’t know. The jury is still out with me,” said Jonathan Goodwin, a minister who works as a Faith and Freedom organizer in South Carolina. “I like him, but I think he shot himself in the foot too many times”

Goodwin said he “certainly” had his own concerns about the 2020 election, but did not support Trump’s handling of the situation. “I think he should have bowed gracefully,” he said, “whether it was rigged or not.”

Illinois conservative Pam Roehl, who arrived at the conference on Friday wearing a red Trump baseball cap and “Trump 2020” necklace, said she still supports the former president, but finds herself increasingly in the minority among friends who have moved on, throwing away their bumper stickers. and kiss DeSantis.

“They’re sort of, ‘Join the program. Why don’t you support DeSantis? ‘” she said.

