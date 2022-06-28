Food security and climate high on day two agenda





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the community program in Munich on Sunday, will attend the G-7 meeting to be held on Monday at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany. On the second day of his visit to Germany, the Prime Minister will attend various summit sessions. Modi will also interact with G7 member countries, partner countries and international organizations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, equality and democracy. Germany has also invited other countries, including Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, to the G-7 Summit as part of its efforts to strengthen international cooperation on important global issues deeply affecting humanity. ALSO READ: ‘Emergency is a black stain on India’s vibrant democracy’: PM Modi tells Indian community in Germany He will also hold separate meetings with some of the participating G-7 member countries and politicians from invited countries during the summit. Day 2: PM Modi’s program German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be welcomed at Elmau Castle at 3:30 p.m., after which a plenary session 1 of the G-7 meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. The discussion will be centered on the topic – Investing in a better future: climate, energy and health. Modi will meet the South African president at 5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister is expected to meet the German Chancellor at 6.10 p.m. There will be a meeting with the President of Indonesia at 6:30 p.m. The working session will be held at 7:00 p.m. on the theme – Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality. It will be followed by a meeting with the President of the Commission of the European Union at 8:45 p.m. There will be a meeting with the PM of Canada at 9:20 p.m. Upon his return to India, the Prime Minister will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. He will convey his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

