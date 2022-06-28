Erdo’s problem is not with Sweden and Finland but with Turkey’s western vocation

At a historic summit this week, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will adopt a new Strategic design, its first in 12 years, to guide alliance policies in an increasingly uncertain European security environment. However, Looms it is the objection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo to the accession of Sweden and Finland. The first expectations that Erdoan would allow himself to be cajoled, persuaded and possibly rewarded for cooperation did not materialize. A last-minute effort to broker a breakthrough last week also failed, leaving NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to entertain hopes for a as soon as possible post-summit resolution of the impasse.

Erdo’s intransigence is widely attributed to domestic political considerations, including a desperate need to distract from the dire state of Turkey’s economy as well as bolster its drop in polls by playing on endemic nationalist and anti-Western sentiments. As plausible as these explanations are, they also underlie Erdo’s own unease with Turkey’s longstanding Western vocation, symbolized by its membership in NATO as well as the Security Council. ‘Europe. He instrumentalizes the issue of Swedish and Finnish membership to weaken this vocation, if not break it, to eliminate the last institutional checks on his one-man rule.

It is important that the United States and its NATO allies avoid policies that would play on Erdo’s agenda until national elections in June 2023 before completely canceling a Western-oriented Turkey. This could keep alive the prospects of a Turkey capable of rebuilding its democracy and economy, and better serving its own security interests and those of transatlantic alliances, in these unstable times.

What lies behind Erdo’s opposition to Swedish and Finnish NATO membership

Erdoan first announced that he did not see NATO membership auction of Finland or Sweden favorably, on the grounds that they had become shelters for terrorists. This was a reference to the presence and activities of individuals and organizations linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as well as the glenists, largely recognized as the perpetrators of the coup attempt against him in July 2016. The announcement was made on May 13 and may have initially been an attempt to distract from two events at that time: a political ban on opposition politician Canan Kaftancoluwidely credited with organizing the defeat of Erdoan’s preferred candidate in the 2019 Istanbul municipal elections, and the violent intervention of the Israeli police at the funeral of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, about which Erdoan chose to keep an unusual silence. He subsequently intensified his objections, adding that all forms of arms embargoesparticularly by Sweden, against Turkey’s defense industry runs counter to the spirit of military partnership under the NATO umbrella.

Erdoan has since made it clear that he would not easily relinquish his veto unless these objections are addressed. A flurry of diplomatic activity followed to address what Stoltenberg repeatedly defined as turkeys legit concerns, without concrete results. The stalemate seems to result from different definitions of terrorism and Erdoans insistence on the extradition of persons, including Swedish nationals and a member of the Swedish parliament. It goes without saying that direct hardware support, as several experts and old turkish diplomats, provided to the PKK recognized by Turkey, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist organization is indeed problematic and must be resolved. The complication stems from a definition of terrorism in Turkish law that goes beyond the criminalization of participation in acts of violence and undermines fundamental freedom of expression. This loose and often aggressive The formulation of the terms terrorist and terrorism is regularly used by Erdoan and members of his government to silence and suppress their critics and opponents.

Erdo’s hardline stance contrasts with the early years of his leadership of Turkey, when he seemed committed to liberal democratic values ​​and when Ankara, with considerable support from the United States, Finland and Sweden, began its process of joining the EU. Turkey achieved its greatest integration with the transatlantic community and shared peacekeeping responsibilities on on behalf of NATO in its vicinity, and constantly supported NATO enlargement, including the open door policy.

Erdoan has since transformed Turkey’s parliamentary system into a presidential system with virtually no checks and balances on his power. Growing authoritarianism and a crackdown on critics and opponents have become a defining face of the country, with the sentencing of a civil society activist Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtaformer leader of the main Kurdish political party, as well as the likelihood that the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, who likes top marks in polls that Erdoan, might just face a political ban too.

NATO has become another target of Erdoan’s vitriol as he blames the West for Turkey’s growing economic ills and political isolation. This dates back to the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt, when MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) alleged NATO involvement without presenting any evidence, even calling it a terrorist organization. This allegation was periodically nurtured by the government even though Erdoan personally avoided it. Yet Erdoan’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the decision to buy S-400 missiles from Russia and a fierce diplomatic battle over them with Washington has deeply damaged Turkey’s reliability as a NATO ally. Skepticism about Turkey’s place in the alliance has been further aggravated by Erdoans threat of deportation 10 Western ambassadors, including seven allies, for asking him to implement a decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and release Kavala. Instead, Erdoan chose to categorically reject the decision of the ECHR as well as the Council of Europe initiation of disciplinary action against Turkey.

This persistent anti-Western and anti-American narrative has found a receptive climate in a Turkish population deprived of access to alternative discourses. Not surprisingly, the Turkish public in recent years has perceived a greater security threat from the United States than from Russia (see slides 81-83 here). According to Metropoll, a public opinion research firm, 65% of respondents in April 2022 did not trust NATO; in January, 39.4% prefer closer relationships with China and Russia versus 37.5% preferring closer relations with the EU and the United States

Geopolitical realities limiting Erdoan and NATO

Yet despite the anti-Western sentiments Erdoan has stirred up, he remains spectacularly coy about severing ties with NATO. His on-and-off confrontations over the past few years have not reached a point where he can afford to announce Turkey’s abandonment of the alliance. Baheli, the leader of the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Movement Party, boldly recommended last month. For Western audiences, he even reiterated in a recent article in The Economist its commitment to NATO and its expansion. Erdo’s ambiguity about whether he is willing or able to separate Turkey from NATO and the wider West demonstrates the limits of his power and offers an opening for political considerations.

The Turkish president has found himself in a situation where he has to negotiate his unease with the West and all that that represents with the reality on the ground. The geopolitical situation surrounding Turkey and more specifically Russia’s war against Ukraine exacerbates the country’s economic ills and has a negative impact on its national security. Almost 58% of the Turkish public still believes that NATO is necessary for Turkey’s security. Erdo’s objection to Sweden and Finland joining NATO is a symptom of his aversion to the values ​​represented by Turkey’s membership in the alliance and other Western institutions, including the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights. These values ​​and institutions are an obstacle to his one-man rule as well as his ideological goal of eventually breaking Turkey’s traditional Western vocation.

But NATO also needs Turkey, as a former commander of US forces in Europe pointed out who noticed, I don’t even want to think about NATO without Turkey. Turkey’s future in NATO will largely depend on the results of the country’s elections next year. The opposition has repeatedly expressed its commitment to reviving Turkish democracy, although in foreign policy so far it has either stayed away or felt compelled to toe Erdo’s nationalist line. . Until then, it is important not to write off Turkey.

In the case of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, it can be expected that the two parties will eventually come together in a pragmatic solution. If that fails, key NATO members like the US and UK seem willing to extend Sweden and Finland bilateral security guarantees. Ultimately, Turkey’s retention in NATO could once again, just like 70 years ago when it first joined the alliance, serve as a conduit for mutually reinforcing Western calling. from Turkey and its democracy while benefiting transatlantic security, especially in these challenging times to which NATO’s new Strategic Concept is meant to respond.