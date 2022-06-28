G7: Modi meets leaders of Indonesia, Germany, South Africa





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed the G20 summits to be held in the Southeast Asian country this year and in India next year. Modi and Widodo, special guests this year, had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany. They discussed the G20 summit to be held in Bali, Indonesia in November this year and the G20 summit that the Prime Minister would host in India in 2023. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of interest. mutual, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. Also read: PM seeks investment from G7 countries to support India’s clean energy transition Modi also had a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relations between the two countries, in particular following the signing of the strategic program of cooperation in 2019. They welcomed the progress made in the sectors of defence, education and agriculture, and reiterated the need to further deepen bilateral relations. cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, food security, defence, pharmaceuticals, digital financial inclusion, skills development, insurance, health and people-to-people contacts. The Prime Minister and the South African President welcomed the agreement reached this month at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to support the production of vaccines against Covid-19 in developing countries. India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement relating to the prevention, containment or treatment of Covid-19. The two leaders also discussed the pursuit of coordination in multilateral forums and the need for their reform, in particular the UN Security Council. German Prime Minister and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the G7 summit, stressed the need to advance the green and sustainable development partnership between the two nations. Discussions between the two leaders focused on issues such as climate action, provision of climate finance and technology transfer. The two leaders also agreed on the need to further deepen trade, investment and people-to-people ties, according to Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson.

